TRS to strengthen rural base to checkmate resurgent BJP

ADILABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is likely to streamline its village to state-level committees in order to strengthen the party from the grassroots in time for the next elections.

The party MLAs reportedly asked the high command to allow them to distribute ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and crop loan waiver amounts in the form of cheques directly to the beneficiaries instead of depositing the money into the latter’s bank accounts.

This will help them to directly interact with farmers and the people and in the process gain political mileage while also highlighting the welfare schemes launched by the state government.

Already, local MLAs are distributing Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM Relief Fund cheques directly to the beneficiaries. It is said that the high command is likely to concentrate on strengthening its membership.

A senior leader said, “Our high command is making serious efforts to strengthen the party from grassroots in the wake of BJP penetrating into rural areas with its religious agenda.”

The party leadership hopes to accommodate senior leaders in district and state-level committees as part of the streamlining process. According to sources, the party will focus on its welfare and development schemes in villages to win over the electorate.

It has been observed that some TRS local leaders and youth are slowly participating in religious programmes organized in villages and towns. This is even as the BJP is aggressively attacking the TRS government and creating an image that it is the only alternative to the ruling party.

News making rounds is that the state committee meeting will be held on Sunday and will be chaired by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Already, the TRS party high command is filling up nominated posts with senior leaders in order to strengthen the party.

Some more aspirants will be accommodated in the new district and state committees.

The party high command is also likely to address the differences among the senior leaders and MLAs in the district.