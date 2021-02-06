Telugu Desam withdraws its manifesto for gram panchayat polls

Just because YSRC has no manifesto of its own, it should not mean other parties should not release the same, Narendra said. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam on Friday announced that the party is withdrawing its panchayat election manifesto titled “Palle Pragathi Pancha Sutralu” in accordance with instructions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

At the same time, senior TD leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar maintained that the party is exploring legal options in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhulipalla Narendra asserted that it is the right of any political party to declare its people-friendly policies during the times of elections. The TD would explore all legal and other options available to it for protecting this right.

It may be recalled that the SEC, on complaint of ruling YSRC, cancelled TD’s manifesto for gram panchayat polls.

The senior TD leader claimed that many parties had released their manifestoes in Karnataka, Sikkim and other states. Manifestoes are a natural part of elections, wherein parties state their policies. He said it is still beyond anybody's guess why the YSRC complained to SEC against the TD manifesto.

“Just because YSRC has no manifesto of its own, it should not mean other parties should not release the same. The ruling party complained to SEC only out of fear that TD manifesto will receive a positive response from people,” Dhulipalla Narendra remarked.

He accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of resorting to unconstitutional measures. This is clear from how TD AP president Atchannaidu has been jailed without any prima facie charges against him. He alleged that YSRC leader Duvvada Srinivas came from a faraway place and created terror in Atchannaidu's Nimmada village, but no action was taken against him.

The senior TD leader charged DGP Gautam Sawang with being a silent spectator while democracy is being murdered in every possible way in broad daylight in the middle of the road. He alleged that YSRC activists in guise of “grama volunteers” are threatening voters that they would lose their pensions if they did not vote for YSRC-supported candidates.