Steel plant will remain in Vizag, Suresh Prabhu avers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 12:25 am IST
He said that he was like a cousin to Telugu people as he was sent to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh
Prabhu said that several leaders sacrificed their lives for establishment of the steel plant in Vizag and it would continue to remain there. — By arrangement
 Prabhu said that several leaders sacrificed their lives for establishment of the steel plant in Vizag and it would continue to remain there.

HYDERABAD: Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu, a Rajya Sabha member, clarified that the steel plant would remain in Vizag and privatisation meant that the government will transfer shares to private stakeholders, as had happened earlier also.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office here on Friday, he said that several leaders sacrificed their lives for establishment of the steel plant in Vizag and it would continue to remain there.

 

He said that he was like a cousin to Telugu people as he was sent to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh.  The Union government has announced Vizag as an administration zone and MPs were looking at it.

He praised the Union Budget 2021-22 and expressed hope that this would help accomplish double-digit growth rate.

He recalled the trouble caused by Covid-19. He said the Coronavirus pandemic had an impact on the economies of the EU, Germany, UK and France. The growth rate has also slowed down. He hopes that this budget will bring a new wave.

 

A decision has been taken to double the earnings of farmers, he said and added that Rs 16.57 lakh crore has been earmarked for agriculture. For micro-farming, it was revealed that market facilities have been increased by e-Nam.

The former minister said that the Modi government is according priority to the defence sector from the day one. It was made clear that the farmer's problems would be solved only through negotiations. He declared that a single market would benefit farmers in the country and that the government was ready to negotiate with them.

 

...
