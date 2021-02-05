MLC plea to KCR to push for Yellow Board, help to turmeric farmers

Jeevan Reddy said Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar had taken an oath and written down on bond paper during the last polls that he would work for the setting up of the Turmeric Board or resign if this was not done within 100 days after formation of the government. — DC Image

Hyderabad: MLC Jeevan Reddy has sought the setting up of a Turmeric Board and remunerative price to turmeric farmers. Jeevan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, urging him to take the initiative.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said, “The rate of gold per tola has risen to Rs 50,000 but the price of turmeric per quintal has fallen to Rs 6,000. It would help the farmers if a yellow board is set up. Requests on this to the Union and state governments have gone unheeded.”

Jeevan Reddy said Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar had taken an oath and written down on bond paper during the last polls that he would work for the setting up of the Turmeric Board or resign if this was not done within 100 days after formation of the government. “That period is over and the board remains a mirage. Meanwhile, the government has set up centres to buy 7,000 quintals of turmeric.”

Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP and the TRS are working in tandem while openly opposing each other. He thanked health minister Etela Rajender for his support to farmers. “The only minister who speaks on behalf of the farmers is Etala Rajendar,” he said.

The MLC said TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also held the party legacy and was eligible for CM post. “But there is criticism of son succeeding father. If there is going to be a change of CM, why not give the post to Rajendar,” he asked.

“MLAs support Etala Rajendar too,” he said, adding, “Etala hails from a backward community. He also served the people for the last 20 years.”