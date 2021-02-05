Nation Politics 05 Feb 2021 MLC plea to KCR to p ...
Nation, Politics

MLC plea to KCR to push for Yellow Board, help to turmeric farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2021, 2:15 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2021, 2:15 am IST
The rate of gold per tola has risen to Rs 50,000 but the price of turmeric per quintal has fallen to Rs 6,000
Jeevan Reddy said Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar had taken an oath and written down on bond paper during the last polls that he would work for the setting up of the Turmeric Board or resign if this was not done within 100 days after formation of the government. — DC Image
 Jeevan Reddy said Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar had taken an oath and written down on bond paper during the last polls that he would work for the setting up of the Turmeric Board or resign if this was not done within 100 days after formation of the government. — DC Image

Hyderabad: MLC Jeevan Reddy has sought the setting up of a Turmeric Board and remunerative price to turmeric farmers. Jeevan Reddy wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, urging him to take the initiative.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said, “The rate of gold per tola has risen to Rs 50,000 but the price of turmeric per quintal has fallen to Rs 6,000. It would help the farmers if a yellow board is set up. Requests on this to the Union and state governments have gone unheeded.”

 

Jeevan Reddy said Nizamabad MP Arvind Kumar had taken an oath and written down on bond paper during the last polls that  he would work for the setting up of the Turmeric Board or resign if this was not done within 100 days after formation of the government. “That period is over and the board remains a mirage. Meanwhile, the government has set up centres to buy 7,000 quintals of turmeric.”

Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP and the TRS are working in tandem while openly opposing each other. He thanked health minister Etela Rajender for his support to farmers. “The only minister who speaks on behalf of the farmers is Etala Rajendar,” he said.

 

The MLC said TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also held the party legacy and was eligible for CM post. “But there is criticism of son succeeding father. If there is going to be a change of CM, why not give the post to Rajendar,” he asked.

 “MLAs support Etala Rajendar too,” he said, adding, “Etala hails from a backward community. He also served the people for the last 20 years.”

...
Tags: mlc jeevan reddy, turmeric board, minimum support price for turmeric, etala rajender, kt rama rao, k chandrasekhar rao, nizamabad mp arvind
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Presently, the GHMC is the only urban local body in Telangana which is raising funds through bonds. Rama Rao is trying to get ratings for 12 other municipal corporations and eight municipalities in Telangana. (Photo: twitter @MinisterKTR)

KTR preparing local bodies for bonds market

The average power procurement cost of AP as of now is close to Rs 5.2 per kWh. Therefore, the YSRC government has formulated an approach to procure power from the proposed solar projects. (Representational Photo:PTI)

AP finalises tenders for 6,400mw solar power plants

The MPs will also demand a thorough inquiry into the Amaravati land scam by the Telugu Desam government. (Photo:DC)

YSRC to expose Naidu in ‘note for vote’ scam

Jagan instructed the in-charge Ministers to review implementation of the Prevention of SC and ST Atrocities Act in the districts once in three months. (Photo: BY Arrangement)

Expedite probe into all atrocity cases, Jagan tells officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TDP leader held in grampanchayat election case, Naidu condemns arrest

Kinjarapu Atchannaidu (Image credit : Twitter)

AP, including Polavaram project, gets no funds in union budget

Polavaram project, used for representational purposes only (Image Source: DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Central funds to Telugu states get reduced

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Atchhannaidu’s veiled threat to YSRC candidate goes viral

Duvvada Srinivas, YSRC Tekkali incharge (Image source: Facebook)

Budget provides no succour for Covid-19 victims

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham