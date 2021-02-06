Nation Politics 05 Feb 2021 BJP gets battle-read ...
Nation, Politics

BJP gets battle-ready ahead of Graduate MLC elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Feb 6, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2021, 12:10 am IST
Party in-charge Tarun Chugh conducted regular review meetings with leaders of districts coming under the two segments
Given the tough fight that lies ahead and the stakes involved, Sanjay Kumar recently appointed in-charges while each party leader will be made in-charge for 30 voters. (PTI)
 Given the tough fight that lies ahead and the stakes involved, Sanjay Kumar recently appointed in-charges while each party leader will be made in-charge for 30 voters. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Having dealt a severe blow that upset the applecart of the TRS in the Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the state BJP is gearing up for a repeat performance in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections.

In the first step, it has declared candidates for two Graduate MLC constituencies. It has re-nominated N. Ramchander, the sitting MLC from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar (HRRM) seat, while for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam (NWK) constituency it is fielding senior leader G. Premender Reddy.

 

Party in-charge Tarun Chugh conducted regular review meetings with leaders of districts coming under the two segments. He urged all leaders, including state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to work for the party's win in both seats.

The two candidates interacted with constituency-wise leaders and district leaders to chalk-out the campaign trail.

Ramchander Rao is focusing on issues concerning government teachers and trying to solve them by taking it up with the authorities. He is pressuring the government to pay unemployment allowance as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the previous elections.

 

Premender Reddy is demanding immediate filling up of vacant positions in all government departments. He has launched a scathing attack against the government for its failure to issue employment notifications. He is regularly touring Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam and interacting with graduates, government employees and unemployed youth.

In the previous election, BJP won the HRRM seat with a majority of 13,318 votes. While Ramchander Rao secured 53,881 votes, TRS candidate Devi Prasad got 40,563 votes.

In the NWK constituency, BJP candidate E. Rammohan Rao gave a tough fight to TRS candidate Palla Rajeswar Reddy, who won with a 11,323-vote majority. Rammohan Rao polled 47,041 votes, while Congress nominee Teenmar Mallanna secured 13,033 votes.

 

Given the tough fight that lies ahead and the stakes involved, Sanjay Kumar recently appointed in-charges while each party leader will be made in-charge for 30 voters.

Chugh is planning to hold Assembly-wise meetings. Former Ministers, MPs, MLAs and sitting MPs and  MLAs have been appointing Assembly in-charge for the elections.

...
Tags: bjp eyes graduate mlc elections, n ramchander, g premender reddy, tarun chugh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of the anti-farm law protests, said the “chakka jam” will not take place in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, but will be done in other parts of NCR and the rest of the country, including the southern states. (Photo: PTI)

Thousands defy ban, join mahapanchayat

Ramesh said Chandrababu was leading politics on to the wrong direction by fighting the government with the help of the SEC. (Photo: facebook @Jogi Ramesh)

YSRC objects to SEC holding unanimous election results in abeyance

A passport enables the bearer to travel internationally. It further serves as his or her proof of Indian citizenship as per the Passports Act, 1967. — By arrangement

Two cops held over Bangladeshis getting passports in Nizamabad

With regard to the two other ports - Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam - APMB decided to change the location for the first one and scope for the second. — Representational image

Jinx continues to haunt Ramayapatnam port



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Rajib Banerjee, 4 other TMC leaders join BJP ahead of assembly polls

Former TMC leaders Rajib Banerjee, Baishali Dalmiya, Prabir Ghoshal, Rathin Chakraborti and Rudranil Ghosh meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they join BJP. (PTI/Twitter)

Twitter withholds Kisan Ekta Morcha and other handles linked with the tractor rally

A screen capture of Kisan Ekta Morcha's account withheld by Twitter

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Editors Guild demands immediate release of scribe arrested at Singhu border

Picture used for rpresentational purposes only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham