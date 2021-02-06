BJP gets battle-ready ahead of Graduate MLC elections

Given the tough fight that lies ahead and the stakes involved, Sanjay Kumar recently appointed in-charges while each party leader will be made in-charge for 30 voters. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: Having dealt a severe blow that upset the applecart of the TRS in the Dubbaka and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the state BJP is gearing up for a repeat performance in the ensuing Graduate MLC elections.

In the first step, it has declared candidates for two Graduate MLC constituencies. It has re-nominated N. Ramchander, the sitting MLC from the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahbubnagar (HRRM) seat, while for the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam (NWK) constituency it is fielding senior leader G. Premender Reddy.

Party in-charge Tarun Chugh conducted regular review meetings with leaders of districts coming under the two segments. He urged all leaders, including state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to work for the party's win in both seats.

The two candidates interacted with constituency-wise leaders and district leaders to chalk-out the campaign trail.

Ramchander Rao is focusing on issues concerning government teachers and trying to solve them by taking it up with the authorities. He is pressuring the government to pay unemployment allowance as promised by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during the previous elections.

Premender Reddy is demanding immediate filling up of vacant positions in all government departments. He has launched a scathing attack against the government for its failure to issue employment notifications. He is regularly touring Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam and interacting with graduates, government employees and unemployed youth.

In the previous election, BJP won the HRRM seat with a majority of 13,318 votes. While Ramchander Rao secured 53,881 votes, TRS candidate Devi Prasad got 40,563 votes.

In the NWK constituency, BJP candidate E. Rammohan Rao gave a tough fight to TRS candidate Palla Rajeswar Reddy, who won with a 11,323-vote majority. Rammohan Rao polled 47,041 votes, while Congress nominee Teenmar Mallanna secured 13,033 votes.

Chugh is planning to hold Assembly-wise meetings. Former Ministers, MPs, MLAs and sitting MPs and MLAs have been appointing Assembly in-charge for the elections.