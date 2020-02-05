Nation Politics 05 Feb 2020 Rahul Gandhi, Priyan ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi hit out at Modi over hatred, jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2020, 2:13 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 2:13 am IST
She said a report recently said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being garlanded during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency Poonam Azad, ahead of the State Assembly polls at Sangam Vihar in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a massive attack on BJP and AAP accusing them for spreading hatred in the society. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were not interested in providing jobs to youngsters, but were keen on making one Indian fight another for staying in power.

Addressing his first rally in the national capital on Tuesday in the run-up to the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls, he said the current environment in the country, the hatred, the violence and the attacks on women were harming ndia and people were not benefitting from it.

 

Seeking votes for his party candidates, he said, “Modi and the BJP may be benefitting from it, but Indians are not. If you want development and employment, you will have to erase hatred from the hearts of people,” said Mr. Gandhi.

He hit out at the BJP for not addressing the economic slowdown and the issue of unemployment, but instead, encouraging violence. “They (BJP) talk about the Hindu dharm,   about Islam, of Sikhism. They have no knowledge of religions. In Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, where is it written that attack other people, suppress them?,” he asked the crowd.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Narendra Modi over the issue of job losses and took a dig at his “sanyog-prayog” remarks on Shaheen Bagh, asking whether the rise in unemployment was a coincidence or his experiment.

She said a report recently said 3.5 crore jobs have been lost in the last five years in seven important sectors. “When PM comes to give a speech in front of you, he does not even make a mention of it. Can he tell us whether the job losses was ‘sanyog or prayog’,” she said at a joint rally with Rahul Gandhi.

Tags: rahul gandhi, prime minister narendra modi, delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal, employment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


