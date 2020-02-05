Naga talks end, signing delayed

Guwahati: The ongoing Naga peace talks between the Centre and National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) has concluded negotiation on all the political issues, but the signing of the peace accord was delayed due to few minor issues on which Naga rebel groups have to take a call.

Asserting that the ball is now in the court of the rebel groups, security sources in the ministry of home affairs told this newspaper that more than hundred armed cadres of NSCN(I-M) are still in Myanmar and they will have to be brought back to India before the signing of the peace accord so that they also surrender along with the other cadres.

Pointing out that some members of the NSCN(I-M), are involved in unlawful activities, sources said that the ministry of home affairs has told the Naga leadership that it was not acceptable to the government.