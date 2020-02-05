Nation Politics 05 Feb 2020 Lok Sabha erupts ove ...
Nation, Politics

Lok Sabha erupts over Hegde’s jibe on Mahatma Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2020, 2:17 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2020, 2:17 am IST
Following uprorious scenes, Congress, DMK, NCP and Trinamul walk out from Lok Sabha.
Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha erupted on Tuesday over controversial remarks on Mahatma Gandhi made by BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde with Congress members disrupting proceedings in the first half of the day, resulting in a walk-out by the Opposition.

As soon as the House convened in the morning, Congress MPs Hibi Eden, Gaurav Gogoi, K. Suresh and Abdul Khaleque gave adjournment motions in the House and demanded an immediate discussion. Amid ruckus, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till noon.

 

When the House reassembled at noon, Congress members trooped into the well shouting slogans with placards of “BJP Party Godse Party” and “Mahatma Gandhi amar rahein.” At this the Speaker said: “People have elected us to debate and discuss. Please let the House run.” He also rejected all the adjournment motions.

However, the protests continued and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Hegde has “insulted” Mahatma Gandhi, who was respected by people across the globe. He also said that they were expecting a response from Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on the controversial remarks but they (the ruling party) are “helping”people who hate Mahatma Gandhi.

“I have no expectations from people who are doing Godse politics,” the West Bengal MP added. To this  Joshi said BJP members are real “bhakts” and followers of Mahatma Gandhi while the Congress is a follower of “nakli (fake) Gandhi like Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.” Following this ruckus, all Opposition, including Congress, DMK, NCP and later Trinamul Congress walked out from  the House.

Hegde had recently said in Bengaluru that freedom fighters who did not sacrifice anything made the country believe that it attained Independence through ‘Upavas Satyagraha’, Gandhi’s preferred mode of agitation, and became mahapurush (great person). The former MP had said, “There were two types of freedom fighters, one which believed in shastr (arms) and another in shastra (intellectual motivators).”

Didn’t name Gandhi in my speech: Anantkumar Hegde

Facing flak for his controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde on Tuesday, in a written reply to the party leadership, asserted that he made no mention of Mahatma Gandhi in his speech and said the remarks attributed to him are “incorrect”.

Hegde, sources said, sent a detailed reply to party president J.P. Nadda, and the party’s disciplinary committee, which had issued him a show-cause notice on Monday.

The party MP claimed that he did not name or insulted Mahatma  Gandhi his speech and reports about his speech are “incorrect”.

He also said that he did not use words like “nautanki” or “drama” to describe the freedom struggle led by Gandhi.

A section within the Bharatiya Janata Party is of the view that MP Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks were distorted by some news reports.

...
Tags: lok sabha, anantkumar hegde, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

KT Rama Rao

Give me real data, not fake: KT Rama Rao

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Cops urged to stop breathalyser tests

While one mask costs around Rs 150, all stocks in the city have been exhausted, say medical apparatus sellers in the city. Most of these masks stocks, ironically, are manufactured in China and apparatus traders and businessmen have ceased all imports from there. “The N95 facemask variants are imported by us. However, we are not getting any supply of these masks now. We only have surgical masks available,” said a representative of Amar Surgicals in the city.

Hyderabad: N95 masks at Rs 150 fly off the shelves

The Centre on Tuesday said that dedicated gates for aircraft arriving from virus-affected countries should be identified as passengers need to be scr-eened on the aerobridges. This system will also be put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in the city. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana govt told to trace 3,297 returnees from China



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Woh to AAP ka hai: Delhi cops come up with twist in Shaheen Bagh shooter tale

In this undated photo provided by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala is seen with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Police say Baisala is a member of the AAP. (PTI Photo)

Priyanka: Are job losses Modi's 'sanyog' or 'prayog'?

Congress gen sec Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during an election rally in support of her party’s candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency, Poonam Azad (unseen), in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The national capital goes to the polls on Feb. 8 and the results will be declared on Feb. 11. (PTI)

AAP releases manifesto with plan for 24-hour markets, promises quality education

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the February 8 polls, focussing on quality education, health, clean water and 24-hour electricity in the national capital. (Photo: ANI)

'No decision yet on NRC at national level': Home Ministry confirms in Parliament

The government has not taken any decision on preparing a nationwide NRC, it reiterated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, amid protests against the citizens' register in the country. (Photo: File)

'Tomorrow 1 pm deadline, ready for debate': Kejriwal's open challenge to BJP

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm Wednesday and said he is ready for a public debate with him. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham