12 MLAs threaten BS Yediyurappa ahead of expansion

BENGALURU: With two days to go for the much-delayed expansion of his cabinet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has a tough task on hand as almost a dozen senior legislators are threatening to revolt against the government if they are not inducted into the Cabinet.

Speaking on behalf of the revolting MLAs, Mr Raju Gowda said: “We are not opposing induction of the rebel MLAs, but we are against the induction of defeated BJP MLA, C.P. Yogishwar, at a time when several senior MLAs are waiting to join the government.”