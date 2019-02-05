search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Yogi Adityanath to travel by road from Jharkhand to address rally in WB's Purulia

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 11:37 am IST
The TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee declined permission for Yogi’s chopper to land for rallies without any prior notice.
The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state. (Photo: file)
 The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state. (Photo: file)

Lucknow: Having been denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Tuesday touch down in Jharkhand’s Bokaro and then travel to West Bengal’s Purulia district by road to address a public rally.

The chief minister will leave for Purulia after the adjournment of the Vidhan Sabha session today. He is slated to address the rally at around 3:30 pm.
Yogi was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal on February 3, one in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and the other in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee declined permission for Yogi’s chopper to land for both rallies without any prior notice.
Later in the day, Yogi addressed the rally in Raiganj via telephone and accused Banerjee of carrying out“shameful” activities.

 

The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state, while also criticising her government for the ongoing tussle between the CBI and the state police.
Uttar Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Mohsin Raza told ANI, “The CBI is an independent agency and it has the right to go anywhere in the country. What Mamata ji is doing I have never seen anything like it in my political career, where she is supporting an IPS officer who is being investigated by the CBI.”

“She allows Rohingyas and foreign infiltrators to stay in the state, people who promote democratic values, be it our chief minister, our national president, they cannot go. She is being supported by people who are also under the CBI’s radar. It is shameful and condemnable. They are making a mockery of the Constitution. If you want to see a situation of emergency anywhere, you can see it in West Bengal,” Raza said.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “Mamata ji has created an unconstitutional and undemocratic atmosphere in West Bengal. The CBI vs Mamata situation in the state clearly shows that democracy is in peril there. When Narendra Modi ji was the Gujarat chief minister, he fully cooperated with agencies when he was under probe. He was also in your position and he showed that you have to cooperate with the law and not fight it”.  

Banerjee launched her dharna in Kolkata on Sunday night amidst an unprecedented face-off with the Centre over CBI versus state police issue.
She launched her 'Save the Constitution' sit-in at around 9 pm after the CBI attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, which was foiled by the state police.

...
Tags: yogi adityanath, vidhan sabha, tmc, mamata banerjee, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Asked whether she would continue her stir the Trinamool chief however added, 'Not right now at least...We will take a decision about it after discussing with all the party leaders.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata welcomes Supreme Court ruling on Rajeev Kumar, calls it 'moral victory'

Rajasthan Roadways bus plunged into a drain on Tuesday morning on NH-12 near Chaksu. (Photo: ANI)

6 injured after bus falls into drain near Rajasthan's Chaksu

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship (Representational Image)

Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

“2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs. Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee's latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India's opposition can provide,” says Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

'Kleptocrat's club': Arun Jaitley hits out at opposition for backing Mamata Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Kleptocrat's club': Arun Jaitley hits out at opposition for backing Mamata Banerjee

“2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs. Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee's latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India's opposition can provide,” says Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

People will shut doors on BJP in 2019 LS polls: N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said, 'The BJP is responsible for Andhra Pradesh's problems. There is a bifurcation act, the Centre promised special status to the state. However, the government later denied that. (photo: file)

Courts, RBI, NITI Aayog, CBI lost their prestige in past few years: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana reads, the plight of these institutions has become similar to that of a caged parrot. How can you trust them? CBI has been half dead since last few years. (Photo: ANI)

EVM most vulnerable device as anyone can tamper it: N Chandrababu Naidu

After the meeting, Naidu said, 'To bring transparency to the election process we should go back to the paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with EVMs. (photo: file)

Nellore: Girl in love with SC boy killed by dad

Kota Vaishnavi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham