Under BJP rule country undergoing serious turmoil: MK Stalin

Chennai: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming the budget trailer, DMK president MK Stalin said the Centre spent five years to make the trailer.

Addressing grama saba meeting organised by the party in Sathirapatti village in Sathur in Virudhunagar district on Monday, he said Modi government has been duping people. After four and a half years of rule, the Centre released a trailer. And everyone knows, the trailer is released ahead of movie release. When the Centre took five years to prepare the trailer, one can imagine how long the BJP will take to implement the projects as assured in the trailer. Under the BJP rule the country has been undergoing serious turmoil.

The state government has been committing irregularities in distribution of welfare projects.

The government distributes the assistance only to AIADMK workers and neglects the real beneficiaries. Similarly, there are irregularities in MNREGES schemes.

Local bodies including panchayats are facing serious crisis as the state government has not conducted election to local bodies. A large number of women attended the meeting.