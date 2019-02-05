search on deccanchronicle.com
T Harish Rao a blackmailer, sent me to jail, says Jagga Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 1:10 am IST
He said he had no differences with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whom he criticises bitterly.
Hyderabad: In a surprise attack, Congress legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy hailed TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and described former minister T. Harish Rao as a blackmailer. “Harish Rao sent me to jail,” he said.

He said he had no differences with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whom he criticises bitterly. “My allegations are always political,” Mr Jagga Reddy said during a brief conversation with mediapersons who asked him about his recent jail experience in connection with alleged visa fraud.

 

“Harish Rao is the reason behind keeping me the jail. He did this for his political existence. I will meet Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr Rama Rao for the development of my constituency,” Mr Jagga Reddy said. “Mr Harish Rao is a blackmailer and Mr Rama Rao is polite.”

He claimed that Mr Harish Rao had negotiated with Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao in 2008 and tried to join the Congress. “If Mr Harish Rao leaves the TRS then it will be the end of his political carrier,” Mr Jagga Reddy said.

He said Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had “benefited” him twice. Mr Jagga Reddy said he had won the election when Mr Chandrasekhar Rao launched the TRS. “By keeping me in jail he gave political entry to my daughter,” Mr Jagga Reddy said.

“When I was jailed, a few senior leader came to support me, except Mr V. Hanumantha Rao. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has been a moral support,” Mr Jagga Reddy said.

“I was deeply hurt that no other senior leader came to me,” he said and added that he would not leave the party.

