search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MK Stalin extends his full support to Mamata Banerjee

PTI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 1:27 am IST
MP Kanimozhi reaches Kolkata to meet WB CM.
DMK president M.K. Stalin at a party rally in Sattur on Monday (Photo: DC)
 DMK president M.K. Stalin at a party rally in Sattur on Monday (Photo: DC)

Chennai: The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu Monday extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'fight' to "save democracy" amid her ongoing face-off with the Centre and the CBI.

DMK president MK Stalin nominated his sister and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi to meet Mamata in Kolkata, where she is on a sit-in against the Centre, and extend support. Stalin spoke to the TMC supremo over the phone and wished her success in her ongoing protest, the party said. In a dramatic showdown with the Centre, Mamata  embarked on a sit-in Sunday night to protest against the "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. She went on the protest hours after a CBI team that had gone to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scams was detained in a rare face-off between the police establishments of the Centre and the state.

 

On Monday, the DMK said Stalin spoke to Banerjee over the phone. "DMK President @mkstalin spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial over the phone and wished her success in the protest she has been holding since last night," a tweet in Tamil said.

Stalin told her that his party will always stand by "struggles in support of regional autonomy", it added. Party sources said Kanimozhi has been deputed to extend support to Banerjee in person. Earlier, Stalin tweeted his party will support the TMC chief in her 'fight' to "save democracy."

"The independence of every institution has been compromised under this fascist BJP Government. I stand with @MamataOfficial Didi in her fight to protect the federal structure of this country and to save democracy. #SaveDemocracy," he said in the tweet. Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, had attended a mega rally organised by Banerjee in Kolkata last month against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Most of the opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, N Chandrababu Naidu and Arvind Kejriwal respectively have backed Banerjee on the issue.

...
Tags: cm mamata banerjee, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

BJP MLA Laxman Savadi and MLC N. Ravikumar address the media in Bengaluru on Monday

Karnataka: BJP to raise rift in coalition, cashgate at budget session

Congress workers protest in Bengaluru on Monday against Hindu Mahasabha’s action of enacting Mahatma Gandhiji’s assassination in Uttar Pradesh a few days ago. (Photo: KPN)

Will give a balanced budget for all sections, says HD Kumaraswamy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Modi is worried by success of Kolkata rally, says N Chandrababu Naidu

The three blindfolded him and assaulted him before taking his wallet containing his credit and debit card, while the driver continued to drive around the city. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: 3 held for abducting, robbing techie



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao promises more funds for Yadadri temple

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans PR training for sarpanches

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Vijayashanti casts doubts about reliability on EVMs

Former minister D.K. Aruna and TPCC campaign committee chairperson Vijayashanti along other Congress leader address mediapersons at Jubilee Hills on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)

No threat to JDS-Cong govt;Cong MLAs happy with me: Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy claims that there are

His dissent on flouting procedure not integrity of officer: Kharge to Jaitley

Mallikarjun Kharge said Jaitley had himself penned 'the strongest dissent note' against the CBI and its functioning (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham