search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

EVM most vulnerable device as anyone can tamper it: N Chandrababu Naidu

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 9:38 am IST
On Feb 1, oppn had met and announced that they will approach EC on Monday over issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.
After the meeting, Naidu said, 'To bring transparency to the election process we should go back to the paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with EVMs. (photo: file)
 After the meeting, Naidu said, 'To bring transparency to the election process we should go back to the paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with EVMs. (photo: file)

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is the most vulnerable device as anyone who wants to manage votes can easily tamper it.

Talking to ANI, Naidu said, "I am the first person who supports and promotes new innovation, technology and deregulation of the telecommunication sector. EVM is the most vulnerable device as anyone who wants to manage it, they can manage it easily. Most of the developed countries, including Singapore, went for paper ballots, then why not India?"

 

"When you're in the opposition, you may say many things but my stand on EVM has been always consistent. I am always opposing EVMs," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister added on Monday night.

Opposition parties led by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had on Monday visited the Election Commission and requested the poll body to make mandatory the count of half of the votes of all EVMs through paper trails.
Talking to media after visiting the poll panel, Azad said, “We had organised an all-party meeting and had decided to go to the Election Commission with our issues regarding EVMs. We have seen in the past that no matter what symbol button is pressed, the vote goes to the BJP."

"A lot of scuffles happened due to this reason at different polling stations. We have demanded that be it the Lok Sabha elections or state assembly elections, 50 per cent of votes should be counted through EVMs and 50 per cent of votes must be counted through paper trail and the paper trail must not be destroyed,” the Congress leader said.

Azad also said that while most political parties were of the opinion that ballot papers should be used for voting, the same demand was not being raised now due to the scarcity of time.

“A lot of political parties previously wanted to return to the ballot system but in the further meeting, it was decided that due to paucity of time, ballot paper usage would not be possible. Hence, we are demanding for the maximum transparency in EVMs,” Azad said.

Sharing the details of their discussion with the top poll body, Azad said: “The Election Commission has assured that some committee has been formed and after its report comes, it will be published before the elections. We, however, are of the view that any action should not only be on the recommendation of the technical committee because they only look for technical aspects whereas in the field what machines work or not is only known to political parties.”

Azad was accompanied by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister, BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav and CPI leader D Raja, among others.

After the meeting, Naidu said, "To bring transparency to the election process we should go back to the paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with EVMs."

All other leaders also reiterated the same demand and said that half of the votes must be counted through the paper trail.
On February 1, opposition parties had met and announced that they will approach the Election Commission on Monday over the issue of alleged tampering of EVMs.

...
Tags: telugu desam party, n chandrababu naidu, ghulam nabi azad, evm
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Following the quarrel, the two groups attacked each other with sticks. (representative photo)

1 killed, 6 injured in communal clashes in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Priyanka attended the meeting at Rahul’s residence with other Congress leaders and discussed the strategy for Uttar Pradesh-East as she has been made the general secretary for the region. (Photo: ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence for 'mission UP'

A furious Banerjee began a sit-in at the Metro channel in Esplanade area in the heart of the city to protest against 'insults' she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Defrauded chit fund investors say 'betrayed' by Bengal's move to stop CBI

Sources said among those present at the meeting included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: Twitter)

Opposition leaders meet at Sharad Pawar's home, condemn 'misuse' of CBI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
 

Mexican drug kingpin El Chapo drugged, raped teenage girls: Witness

Longtime associate Alex Cifuentes told authorities a woman would send Guzman photos of young girls to choose from, with a fee of $5,000 per girl (Photo:AP)
 

'It's a bad dream': Emiliano Sala's father after plane recovered

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17 million euro (USD 19.3 million) move. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nellore: Girl in love with SC boy killed by dad

Kota Vaishnavi

Kolkata rally success unnerved PM Modi , says N Chandrababu Naidu

CM N Chandrababu Naidu

All’s well, Budget session will be smooth: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

K Chandrasekhar Rao promises more funds for Yadadri temple

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao plans PR training for sarpanches

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham