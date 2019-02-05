Didi’s action against CBI is assault on rule of law: Pon Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Terming the action of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in attempting to “prevent the CBI from discharging its duty” as “undemocratic” Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan said the West Bengal Chief Minister had dealt a severe blow to democracy. Joining him, BJP State president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan ridiculed Mamata saying the CM thought that “she could stop a wedding by hiding the comb.”

Speaking to reporters at the airport here on Monday, the Central Minister said, Mamata’s actions remind the public of the emergency period and was “an assault on the rule of law.” “The news that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staged a sit-in protest in an attempt to prevent the CBI from enquiring Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar (in connection with the chit fund scam) is a big blow to democracy. She has demonstrated that her rule is worse than the situation that had prevailed during the Emergency in the country,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Hitting out at DMK president M. K. Stalin for being supportive of her actions, he said the DMK on the one hand talks about the excesses during emergency period but on the other hand shares platform with the TMC leader. “The extent of freedom given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known to everybody. It is condemnable that the West Bengal government has violated the constitution,” he added.

Wondering if there was something to hide through Ms. Mamata’s protest, Dr. Tamilisai questioned the need for the CM to prevent the CBI officials from executing the orders of the Supreme Court. “The CBI officials had all the evidences with them and had gone to enquire... but she has created a worst situation in West Bengal for which Stalin is supporting her. Mamata is behaving like the proverbial saying that she could stop a wedding by hiding the comb,” Dr. Tamilisai said.