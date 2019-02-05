search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Courts, RBI, NITI Aayog, CBI lost their prestige in past few years: Shiv Sena

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Their statement comes amidst West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna.
Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana reads, the plight of these institutions has become similar to that of a caged parrot. How can you trust them? CBI has been half dead since last few years. (Photo: ANI)
 Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana reads, the plight of these institutions has become similar to that of a caged parrot. How can you trust them? CBI has been half dead since last few years. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: In another attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that with the Centre taking control of various institutions in the county, the courts, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the NITI Aayog and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have all lost their prestige in the past few years.

Their statement comes amidst West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna, which began on Sunday, over the unprecedented face-off with the Centre over CBI versus state police issue.

 

"The political war happening in West Bengal is a sign of new anarchy... Courts, Reserve Bank of India, Niti Aayog and CBI have all lost their prestige in the past few years. The plight of these institutions has become similar to that of a caged parrot. How can you trust them? CBI has been half dead since last few years," reads the latest piece in Hindi in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Banerjee started her sit-in protest on Sunday after the CBI attempted to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, which was foiled by the state police.

"Why did the clash between Kolkata CBI and the West Bengal government start immediately after the central investigation agency appointed its new director? The 2019 Lok Sabha election play a big role in this. The BJP is not expected to get the same victory like 2014. Around 100 seats will get less from North till Maharashtra. To fulfil the gap of these 100 seats, BJP is looking forward to states like West Bengal. They are aiming to get 10-15 seats from West Bengal. This is why the politics of Rath Yatra took place in the state," the Shiv Sena said
"They (BJP) say that Mamata Banerjee is against Goddess Durga and people should vote for BJP Hindu in the state. This strategy is fine, but why didn't they make the Ram temple in Ayodhya even after taking out Rath Yatra there? Why didn’t the CBI officials have a warrant with them? They could have also done it two months ago. Narendra Modi should look at the situation as the Prime Minister," the article in the Sena mouthpiece said.

The CBI, which suspects Kumar of having “destroyed” evidence in the chit fund scam, on Monday moved the Supreme Court to seek direction on how to act against Kumar, a senior IPS officer. The top court is expected to hear the matter again today.

...
Tags: courts, rbi, niti aayog, cbi, shiv sena, rajeev kumar, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Roadways bus plunged into a drain on Tuesday morning on NH-12 near Chaksu. (Photo: ANI)

6 injured after bus falls into drain near Rajasthan's Chaksu

The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state. (Photo: file)

Yogi Adityanath to travel by road from Jharkhand to address rally in WB's Purulia

The Sub-Inspector further said that the girl was neither married nor eloped but her father did not approve of her relationship (Representational Image)

Honour Killing: 20-year-old woman killed by own father in Andhra Pradesh

“2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs. Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee's latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India's opposition can provide,” says Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

'Kleptocrat's club': Arun Jaitley hits out at opposition for backing Mamata Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sourav Ganguly backs Ambati Rayudu to play for India in World Cup 2019

After scores of 47 and 40 not out in the second and third ODIs against New Zealand recently, the Hyderabad cricketer fell short of a century after being dismissed for 90 in the fifth one-dayer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Image comparison

The XUV300 will rival likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and upcoming Hyundai Qxi.
 

Body found underwater in wreckage of Emiliano Sala's plane, confirm investigators

Sala's family launched a crowd-funding campaign for a private search, which raised over 300,000 euros.(Photo: AFP)
 

Women are now allowed to work in underground mines

Following the request from women employees and mining companies, the ministry has also decided to extend the timing of women workers in coal mines. (Representational Photo)
 

Denied new mobile to play PUBG, Mumbai teenager hangs himself: Cops

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police and further investigation in the matter is underway (Representational Image)
 

Crocodiles out on streets in Australia after devastating floods

The authorities were forced to open floodgates late Sunday, unleashing what they called 'dangerous and high velocity flows' (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

People will shut doors on BJP in upcoming LS elections, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said, 'The BJP is responsible for Andhra Pradesh's problems. There is a bifurcation act, the Centre promised special status to the state. However, the government later denied that. (photo: file)

EVM most vulnerable device as anyone can tamper it: N Chandrababu Naidu

After the meeting, Naidu said, 'To bring transparency to the election process we should go back to the paper ballot but due to time constraint, we are demanding that 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted at random and be tallied with EVMs. (photo: file)

Nellore: Girl in love with SC boy killed by dad

Kota Vaishnavi

Kolkata rally success unnerved PM Modi , says N Chandrababu Naidu

CM N Chandrababu Naidu

All’s well, Budget session will be smooth: Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham