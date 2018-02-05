search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao offers bonus for revenue staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 1:49 am IST
The ambitious drive of the TS government to purify land records was launched on September 15, 2017, and ended mid-January 2018.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Staff working in the revenue department will get one month’s salary as bonus for successfully completing purification of land records.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is impressed that revenue staff has met the target, and is learnt to be in favour of giving one month’s salary as bonus and has asked officials to submit proposals in this regard. The CM praised revenue staff for working day and night to set right the revenue records after a gap of seven decades, making Telangana a land disputes-free state.

 

Staff working in the energy department will get a special increment for the successful implementation of the 24x7 free power to agriculture scheme started in January, 2018.

The ambitious drive of the TS government to purify land records was launched on September 15, 2017, and ended mid-January 2018. Some 3,600 teams with 10 staff each were formed which visited 10,875 villages to verify land records.

The new data is now being uploaded online and a website called Dharani will organise and maintain digital land records in a transparent manner without allowing  manipulation at any level.

The deadline to upload the data is February 5, but it’s likely to be extended to February 15 as several districts are facing problems with broadband connectivity. Mr Rao, at a meeting with the revenue staff on Sunday, said distribution of electronic pattadar passbooks to all land owners in the state based on the new data should be completed by March 11.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ts government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




