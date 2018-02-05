It’s ease of doing murders not business in Karnataka: Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi has a word with state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa at the valedictory function of Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Sunday that “the world has been discussing the ease of doing business but in Bengaluru, the discussion is about the ease of doing murders.”

Addressing a massive public rally at Palace Grounds here to mark the culmination of the 85-day Parivarthana Yatra led by party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Mr Modi gave enough indications that the coming Assembly elections will be fought on the Hindutva plank, especially the killing of BJP and RSS workers in the state in the past four years after the Congress came to power.

Asserting that the law and order situation in Karnataka has completely collapsed, the PM said, "Bengaluru has gained fame and name as the IT City, but now it has become the Crime City. Rising crime in the city and killing of people is alarming and is dangerous for democracy. You (people ) should give a fitting reply to this by casting votes for the BJP to dethrone the corrupt and ineffective government."

Continuing his attack on the Siddaramaiah government, he said it was neck-deep in corruption and was taking ‘ten percent commission’ for approving projects.

In the controversial steel bridge project (which was later scrapped under public pressure), many Congress bigwigs were involved in the scam but people and the BJP spoilt their plans, Mr Modi said.

“The Congress government is also encouraging the mafia- builder mafia, transfer mafia, sand mafia and timber mafia. Many Congress leaders have amassed money through corruption, the recent Income Tax Department’s raids on Congress leaders’ houses have exposed the massive corruption in which Congress leaders are involved,” Mr Modi criticized.

The prime minister also announced that the Bengaluru suburban train project will be taken up soon after the Centre earmarked Rs 17,000 crore for the purpose in the budget. Once the project is implemented, it will ease Bengaluru’s traffic problems and a large number of people will benefit, Mr Modi added.