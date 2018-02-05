search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

It’s ease of doing murders not business in Karnataka: Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 5, 2018, 3:36 am IST
Updated Feb 5, 2018, 6:51 am IST
Law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed and IT City has become Crime City, says Modi.
PM Narendra Modi has a word with state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa at the valedictory function of Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)
 PM Narendra Modi has a word with state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa at the valedictory function of Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo:KPN)

Bengaluru: In a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Sunday that “the world has been discussing the ease of doing business but in Bengaluru, the discussion is about the ease of doing murders.”

Addressing a massive public rally at Palace Grounds here to mark the culmination of the 85-day Parivarthana Yatra led by party state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Mr Modi gave enough indications that the coming Assembly elections will be fought on the Hindutva plank, especially the killing of BJP and RSS workers in the state in the past four years after the Congress came to power.

 

Asserting that the law and order situation in Karnataka has completely collapsed, the PM said, "Bengaluru has gained fame and name as the IT City, but now it has become the Crime City.  Rising crime in the city and killing of people is alarming and is dangerous for democracy. You (people ) should give a fitting reply to this by casting votes for the BJP to dethrone the corrupt and ineffective government."

Continuing his attack on the Siddaramaiah government, he said it was neck-deep in corruption and was taking ‘ten percent commission’ for approving projects. 

In the controversial steel bridge project (which was later scrapped under public pressure), many Congress bigwigs were involved in the scam but people and the BJP spoilt their plans, Mr Modi said.

“The Congress government is also encouraging the mafia- builder mafia, transfer mafia, sand mafia and timber mafia. Many Congress leaders have amassed money through corruption, the recent Income Tax Department’s  raids on Congress leaders’ houses have exposed the massive corruption in which Congress leaders are involved,” Mr Modi criticized. 

The prime minister also announced that the Bengaluru suburban train project will be taken up soon after the Centre earmarked Rs 17,000 crore for the purpose in the budget. Once the project is implemented, it will ease Bengaluru’s traffic problems and a large number of people will benefit,  Mr Modi added. 

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, b.s. yeddyurappa, murders
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pride 2018: Queer farmer, priest among thousands out to champion LGBTQ rights for all

Every year, supporters and members of the LGBTQ community take to the streets of Mumbai to fight for their basic civil rights. (All photos/gifs: Alfea Jamal)
 

Inside China’s loneliness: Sexbots want to be called 'baby,' turn on dishwasher

The company makes 400 custom dolls per month, up from 10 in 2009. It began research into sexbots in mid-2016 and now employs 120 people. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman reveals how she saved her dying son by secretly giving him cannabis

Now Callie is actively campaigning for legalisation of cannabis to be used as a medicine (Photo: AFP)
 

51-year-old almost dies after drinking 25 cans of energy drinks in just 6 hours

He says the drinks are bad as drugs and should not be sold as they nearly killed him (Photo: AFP)
 

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health

Female Indian scientist on mission to educate women about menstrual health. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why Apple is offering free iPhone repairs

If a customer has already paid, they might receive reimbursement for the repair cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

District heads, office bearers should work in tandem: M K Stalin

DMK working president M.K. Stalin has issued a stern warning to his party’s district secretaries asking them to work in coordination with DMK office-bearers and members.

Bengaluru: Once a rebel, Goolihatti Shekar joins BJP

Earlier, Mr Yeddyurappa handed over the party flag to Mr Shekar and welcomed him into the party fold.

Ballari churning on: Ex-Congress MLA Gaviyappa may join BJP

Hosapete MLA Anand Singh is greeted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dr G. Parameshwar after he joined the Congress in Bengaluru a few days ago

BJP to counter TDP claims on Union Budget

BJP

Pondicherry CM slams Budget while Kiran Bedi praises it

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi appreciated the budget.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham