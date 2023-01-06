  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 05 Jan 2023 YSRC dragged state i ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC dragged state into backwardness worse than Bihar: Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:39 am IST
TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file image)
 TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file image)

TIRUPATI: Telugu Desam president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in a fresh broadside against his political rival said, “The entire state is now divided between its five crore people and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Naidu accused the YSR Congress government of failing on all fronts and dragging Andhra Pradesh into a state of backwardness worse than Bihar.

“AP is in an emergency-like scenario because the Jagan government is esorting to riots and filing bogus charges against the opposition parties out of a fear the public response is leaning towards us,” Naidu told the media in Kuppam on Thursday.

He said the police department should help protect democracy. “False charges are levelled even against judges. Police officers who fail to safeguard law and order are essentially criminals in uniform. We would file private cases against the errant cops and ensure that their families too feel the pain of false cases," Naidu warned.

The opposition leader said disenchantment against the Jagan government was growing rapidly in the ruling YSRC, particularly among its MLAs. They are coming out openly against the government. 'On the other hand, the TD public meetings are receiving tremendous response. This is the reason why frustration is growing in the chief minister,'' Naidu said.

Continuing his tirade against state minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Naidu alleged that the latter was extorting money from granite quarries and frightening the owners with threats of hefty penalties.

Naidu urged them not to be afraid of such intimidation tactics and avoid making any payments.

The TD chief said the people would no longer accept Jagan's government. “He plans to win all 175 seats by claiming to work for the welfare of the people, but he also happens to be the richest chief minister in India. He has fortunes more than the combined assets of all chief ministers. He has amassed thousands of crores through corruption,” Naidu alleged.

Earlier, interacting with the party cadre, Naidu said it has become a habit for Jagan to file cases against TD leaders. He advised his partymen to face them boldly and work hard to enable the party to capture power. Naidu suspected that a conspiracy was being hatched to intimidate TD activists in Kuppam.

Meanwhile, the police lodged non-bailable cases against several TD supporters in connection with the disturbances during Naidu's visit in Kuppam assembly constituency on Wednesday. Some 50 party members have been booked. At least three FIRs were filed at Rallabuduguru police station.

...
Tags: ap chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, nara chandrababu naidu, ysrc party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

Minister Ramesh flays Naidu for flouting GO-1 on public meetings
First showdown in Kuppam after GO prohibits Naidu’s meets
Naidu takes out Padayatra in Kuppam villages after police thwart his roadshow

Latest From Nation

The aspirants urged the government and the police recruitment board to admit those who cleared the 1,600-metre running event. (DC File Image)

Police aspirants allege corruption, tampering in physical tests

TS voters list decreased to 2.99 crore. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Bogus voters eliminated, TS voters falls to 2.99 crore

Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare. (Photo: Twitter)

Speed up Mini-Medaram Jatara works: Satyavathi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: PTI)

KCR to declare candidates three months in advance



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

EC develops remote voting machine for migrant voters

Based on feedback from stakeholders and demonstration of the prototype, the EC said it will appropriately carry forward the process of implementing remote voting. (AP)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on Jan 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to flag off BJP's 'Rath Yatra' in Tripura on January 5. (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->