  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 05 Jan 2023 Andhra Pradesh gover ...
Nation, Politics

Andhra Pradesh government buys 19 new SUVs for CM's convoys

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 5, 2023, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2023, 12:23 pm IST
These vehicles are in a fit condition as they have not been used much. But, with the Chief Minister likely to shift his base to Visakhapatnam, we need another set of vehicles. Accordingly, the new vehicles have been bought, a senior security official said. — Representational Image/DC
 These vehicles are in a fit condition as they have not been used much. But, with the Chief Minister likely to shift his base to Visakhapatnam, we need another set of vehicles. Accordingly, the new vehicles have been bought, a senior security official said. — Representational Image/DC

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has purchased 19 new SUVs for use by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, official sources said.

Of the 19 Toyota Fortuner vehicles, four will be made bullet-proof and two more will be fitted with jammers as part of the VIP security measures, sources in the Intelligence Security Wing said.

With many ministers claiming that Reddy would soon start functioning from the port city of Visakhapatnam  which the YSR Congress government wants to make the Executive Capital of the state  half of the newly-procured fleet would be stationed there for the Chief Minister's use, the sources said.

A new fleet of seven convoy vehicles for the Chief Minister was purchased in mid-2019 after Reddy assumed power.

"These vehicles are in a fit condition as they have not been used much. But, with the Chief Minister likely to shift his base to Visakhapatnam, we need another set of vehicles. Accordingly, the new vehicles have been bought," a senior security official said.

One set would be stationed in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister's convoy normally has two bullet-proof vehicles and a jammer.

As the new fleet will be split into two sets, four BP vehicles and two jammers are being readied.

...
Tags: amaravati capital, vizag executive capital, two sets of bullet-proof vehicles for cm, new suvs for jagan convoy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari conducted an aerial survey of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway on Thursday. — DC Image

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inaugurated in February

And to keep the dialogue going after this, Nadella (in picture) asked ChatGPT to create a play between Idli and Dosa over who was better. To add literature to the batter, Nadella asked the software to make the dialogue, a part of a Shakespearean play! — PTI

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

A police team seized around 173 modified silencers from the errant motorbikes and imposed fines on those using them. (Representational image)

Nellore police crack whip on bikes with modified silencers

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old-youth stabbed a girl, slit her throat and chest after the girl rejected his marriage proposal . (Representational image)

28-yr-old youth attacks girl for rejecting offer of marriage



MOST POPULAR

 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

‘What to Watch’ for the week ending January 6

‘Woman of the Dead’ which premiers on January 5, Thursday is the story of a woman’s quest to find out who killed her husband. (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amith Shah meet in Andhra Pradesh on Jan 8, BJP turns focus to Seema

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd leg from Delhi, to enter UP by afternoon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed in Delhi Tuesday after a nine-day break for Christmas and New Year. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Amit Shah: BJP will go it alone in Karnataka Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others during BJP's Booth Sammelan, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

No problem with Cong pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a function at Gyan Bhawan, in Patna, Saturday, Dec 31, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->