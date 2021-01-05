Do not spare anyone who tries to disturb religious harmony, Jagan tells police

The Chief Minister said some people under political influence were intentionally vandalising temples with no fear or devotion towards God. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered through investigations to expose culprits behind temple attacks and issued directions to take stringent action against those responsible without sparing anyone.

While addressing collectors, SPs and joint collectors during the Spandana programme here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that AP was experiencing a new political guerrilla warfare under which temples are being vandalised with a political malice.

The Chief Minister said 36,000 CCTVs were installed in temples for surveillance and directed officials to expose the conspiracy.

He told them to be vigilant and fight this conspiracy to hamper religious harmony and expose the perpetrators. He said some people under political influence were intentionally vandalising temples with no fear or devotion towards God while a section of media is constantly publicising and propagating them on social media.

Jagan said that those who were unable to counter the government directly as it was gaining popularity due to welfare schemes are carrying out these attacks out of jealousy to defame the government and instructed the police to carefully assess the situation. He said that even after new CCTVs were installed in temples, the incidents were continuing in remote places at late hours, especially in private temples owned by political leaders.

“There has never been a situation like this before. Under these circumstances, the police must take stern action, get into the details without sparing anyone,” the Chief Minister said stressing that no one will dare to repeat such incidents in future.