Nation Politics 05 Jan 2021 Do not spare anyone ...
Nation, Politics

Do not spare anyone who tries to disturb religious harmony, Jagan tells police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Jan 6, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Jagan said that AP was experiencing a new political guerrilla warfare under which temples are being vandalised with a political malice
The Chief Minister said some people under political influence were intentionally vandalising temples with no fear or devotion towards God. — DC Image
 The Chief Minister said some people under political influence were intentionally vandalising temples with no fear or devotion towards God. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered through investigations to expose culprits behind temple attacks and issued directions to take stringent action against those responsible without sparing anyone. 

While addressing collectors, SPs and joint collectors during the Spandana programme here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that AP was experiencing a new political guerrilla warfare under which temples are being vandalised with a political malice.

 

The Chief Minister said 36,000 CCTVs were installed in temples for surveillance and directed officials to expose the conspiracy.

He told them to be vigilant and fight this conspiracy to hamper religious harmony and expose the perpetrators. He said some people under political influence were intentionally vandalising temples with no fear or devotion towards God while a section of media is constantly publicising and propagating them on social media.

Jagan said that those who were unable to counter the government directly as it was gaining popularity due to welfare schemes are carrying out these attacks out of jealousy to defame the government and instructed the police to carefully assess the situation. He said that even after new CCTVs were installed in temples, the incidents were continuing in remote places at late hours, especially in private temples owned by political leaders.

 

“There has never been a situation like this before. Under these circumstances, the police must take stern action, get into the details without sparing anyone,” the Chief Minister said stressing that no one will dare to repeat such incidents in future.

...
Tags: temple attacks andhra pradesh, vandalise idols, guerrilla warfare andhra pradesh, cctvs at andhra pradesh temples, andhra pradesh police, temple attacks conspiracy, temple attacks communal harmony, desecration of idols andhra pradesh


Latest From Nation

The samples tested per million population was over 1.90 lakh, the bulletin said. — PTI

Telangana's Covid-19 tally surges beyond 2.88 lakh with 417 new additions

A Kashmiri villager clears snow near the entrance of his house to make way for his car as it snows in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, January. 5, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

Flights suspended, highway closed as snowfall continues in Kashmir valley

The meeting also deliberated upon the legal options to keep the new laws in abeyance till all the issues are sorted out with the protesting unions.

PM asks agriculture officials to make changes in farm laws

it was found that more number of patients meant generation of more virus particles.

Air-borne transmission of SARS-Cov2 likely



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Multi-purpose facility centres to start soon: Chief Minister Jagan

The chief minister said ‘From Seed to Sale’ should be the motto of RBKs and they should support farmers in all activities ranging from sowing seeds to selling the crop

Whatsapp message leads to clash between two YSR groups

YSR Congress logo

Jaishankar to undertake 3 day visit to Sri Lanka from Tuesday

China too has considerable economic interests in Sri Lanka, which is why observers note New Delhi is going all out to keep the Chinese influence at bay. (Photo: AP)

Government-farmers talks inconclusive as unions firm in seeking repeal of laws

The farmers have threatened to hold a rally on January 26 if their demand for repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP are not met (Image: PTI)

AIMIM spreading wings to more states; target coming assembly polls

AIMIM has opened its account in the assemblies of Maharashtra and Bihar and is now eyeing Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka (Image:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham