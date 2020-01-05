Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 Win municipal polls ...
Nation, Politics

Win municipal polls or face axe, K Chandrasekhar Rao warns ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 2:24 am IST
CM confident of winning 120 municipalities and 10 corporations.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with party leaders during the executive committee meeting in Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with party leaders during the executive committee meeting in Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cautioned his ministers that they could lose their berths in the Cabinet if the party loses any of the municipalities or corporations in their respective districts in the ensuing municipal elections.

Mr Rao delivered the warning at the party’s extended executive committee meeting held in Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

 

TRS sources revealed that Mr Rao asked the ministers to take up extensive and vigorous campaigns wherever they felt it necessary, even though internal surveys carried out by the party indicate that people are supporting the TRS.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence of winning 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the ensuing elections.

Sources said Mr Rao told party leaders that they should not be under wrong notions that the BJP will be a strong contender against the TRS. The saffron party is no competitor to the TRS in the urban local body polls, he underlined.

The party chief made it clear that the MLAs will be issuing party tickets to those aspiring to contest on behalf of the TRS. At the same time, it will be the job of the MLAs to pacify rebel candidates, if any.
Sources disclosed that the Chief Minister inquired into the reported brawl between labour minister C. Malla Reddy and former MLA Sudheer Reddy during the preparatory meeting for elections in Medchal. He spoke to the former MLA about the reasons for discord. Subsequently, the CM censured both the leaders, asking them to not indulge in such acts in future, that too in front of the party workers and in public.

Mr Rao handed over details of welfare and development programmes taken up by the state government in respective municipalities and corporations in pen drives to the respective MLAs.

He made it clear that once the party finalises candidates, all leaders and workers shall work together for victory of that candidate in their respective areas.

It is learnt that transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar got angry with security personnel at Telangana Bhavan whey they stopped him at the entrance for frisking. The minister said he would take up the issue with the Chief Minister.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, municipal elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sushil Kumar Modi

NPR work to start from May 15 in Bihar

BJP workers burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack on the Gurudwara in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)

SGPC to send 4-member team to Pakistan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with Ruqaiya Parveen, whose house was allegedly ransacked by the police during the violence that broke out after anti-CAA protests, in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Reign of terror unleashed on anti-CAA protesters: Priyanka Gandhi

Himanta Sarma

Less than 5 lakh may get CAA benefit: Himanta Sarma



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Be water: What anti-CAA protesters learnt from Hong Kong students

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act. (Photo: social media)

CBI court directs AP CM Jagan Reddy to appear before it on Jan 10

A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. (Photo: File)

‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had given credit for preparation of the draft of the Constitution to B N Rau, who was a Brahmin. (Photo: Twitter)

Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire

The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it was in the “DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social elements”. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham