Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 ‘Where has Sid ...
Nation, Politics

‘Where has Sidhu fled?’: Meenakshi Lekhi slams Cong after Nankana Sahib attack

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Saying that Nankana Sahib is the holiest shrine for Sikhs, Lekhi said that the incident is equivalent to attacks on Kaaba or Jerusalem.
Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she didn't know where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has fled and questioned whether he will hug the ISI chief after this incident. (Photo: File)
 Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she didn't know where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has fled and questioned whether he will hug the ISI chief after this incident. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Condemning the attack on Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday said she didn't know where Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has fled and questioned whether he will hug the ISI chief after this incident.

Addressing a press conference with BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh, Lekhi said that there have been consistent acts of violence at religious places in Pakistan and minorities have been subject to threats of conversion and rapes for decades.

 

"There have been thousands of incidents where young girls have been picked up, forcibly converted and married off to Muslim boys while the police, government and other agencies are part and parcel of the process," Lekhi alleged. The incident shows how minorities are being persecuted, she added.

"The persecution has continued unabated since the creation of Pakistan, resulting in forced migration of minorities into India. This not only justifies the necessity of an act like the CAA but also stresses the need for its immediate implementation. Pakistan now proves that CAA is right and is timely," she said.

Saying that Nankana Sahib is the holiest shrine for Sikhs, Lekhi said that the incident is equivalent to attacks on Kaaba or Jerusalem.

"I don't know where Sidhu paaji has fled. Somebody should find out where he is. If he wants to hug the ISI chief even after all this, the Congress should look into it," Lekhi said.

"Pakistan must know that Sikhs are the offsprings of that soil and continue to have faith and duty towards that soil. They did not migrate and chose to remain there," she said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: gurudwara nankana sahib, pakistan, meenakshi lekhi, navjot singh sidhu, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma on Sunday asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to categorically reject the

Pavan Varma asks Nitish Kumar to reject 'divisive CAA-NPR-NRC' scheme

As many as 269 infants died at a government hospital in Rajkot in the last three months of 2019 with the highest number of deaths being recorded in December. (Photo: ANI)

269 infants died at Gujarat hospital in 2019, CM Rupani ignores queries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act drive. (Photo: ANI)

'Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people': Amit Shah defends CAA

Dhanoa was the IAF chief from December 31, 2016 to September 30, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

IAF flew 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation: Former Air chief BS Dhanoa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

269 infants died at Gujarat hospital in 2019, CM Rupani ignores queries

As many as 269 infants died at a government hospital in Rajkot in the last three months of 2019 with the highest number of deaths being recorded in December. (Photo: ANI)

'Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people': Amit Shah defends CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act drive. (Photo: ANI)

Congress creating confusion among Muslim over Citizenship Act: Yediyurappa

BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa once again blamed the Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while launching a door to door campaign to dispel such rumors. (Photo: File)

‘Had Abhinandan Varthaman been flying Rafale...,’ says ex-air chief

Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities. (Photo: File)

NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15, says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, Modi said. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham