Sena responds on Aaditya Thackeray attending anti-CAA protest

ANI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 9:04 am IST
The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray's presence went viral on social media.
According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai.
 According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and minister Aaditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens or NRC, said party on Saturday.

"There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad," Shiv Sena's communication wing tweeted.

 

"For any of his (Aaditya Thackeray's) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena's official communication team should be contacted," it said.

The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray's presence went viral on social media.

According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai.

