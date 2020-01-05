Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 'Rahul, Priyank ...
Nation, Politics

'Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people': Amit Shah defends CAA

ANI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 2:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 3:02 pm IST
Meanwhile, Union Minister Shah also targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough for the development of the capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act drive. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act drive.

"Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by misleading people over the Citizenship Amendment Act," Shah said while addressing a Booth Karyakarta Sammelan in New Delhi.

 

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The opposition Congress has time and again criticised the amended law, deeming it discriminatory. While Rahul has termed it an attack on the poor, his sister Priyanka has dubbed the new law unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shah also targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing enough for the development of the capital.

"They (AAP) promised that they will install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the capital. So far, they have not fulfilled their promise. They also promised to make the contractual teachers and employees permanent. This task has also not been completed by them. And whatever development we want to bring in Delhi, Kejriwal is becoming an obstruction in that also. People of Delhi now know them properly," he said.

"I urge the people of Delhi to seek report of the work undertaken by the Arvind Kejriwal government while being in power for the past five years," the Union Minister said in his concluding remark.

 

