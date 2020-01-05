Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 India condemns ' ...
India condemns 'targeted killing' of Sikh man in Pakistan's Peshawar

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
It said the Pak govt should act in defence of their own minorities instead of 'preaching sermons' about it to other countries.
 India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar. (Photo: File)

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

 

"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," the MEA said.

It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries. India had on Friday strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there.

The External Affairs Ministry said members of the minority Sikh community in Pakistan have been subjected to acts of violence at the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

The MEA said these reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of a Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.

According to media reports, a mob attack took place at the shrine where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones on Friday.

 

