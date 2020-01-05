Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 ‘Had Abhinanda ...
Nation, Politics

‘Had Abhinandan Varthaman been flying Rafale...,’ says ex-air chief

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
The Bofors deal too got mired in controversy despite the guns 'being good', he noted.
Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities. (Photo: File)
 Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities.

"Had Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman been flying a Rafale instead of a MiG 21 during the India-Pakistan stand-off post the Balakot strike, the outcome would have been different," he said.

 

Speaking at an event at IIT- Bombay, former Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said that the Supreme Court gave a "fine judgment" on the Rafale issue (giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government).

"I have always personally maintained that if you politicise the defence acquisition system, the whole system goes behind," he said.

"All other files also start moving at a slow pace because people start becoming very, very conscious," he said. The Bofors deal too got mired in controversy despite the guns "being good", he noted.

At the same time, people have the right to ask questions about prices of the aircraft as tax payers'' money is at stake, the former air chief said.

"The fact is, because of creating a controversy out of it, the slowing down of defence modernisation later affects you," said BS Dhanoa, who retired in September last year.

"Like the prime minister made a statement. People are saying it is a political (statement) but the fact is that the statement he made is correct."

"If we had Rafale, the question would have been totally different," he said.

...
Tags: air chief, dhanoa, abhinandan varthaman, balakot, air strike, rafale
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Priyamwada Pandey (32), her daughter Archita (7) and another person, identified only as Ajit (25), were crossing the railway line at the station when they were hit by the Sampoorna Kranti Express. (Photo: Representational)

3 people killed after being hit by Sampoorna Kranti Express in UP

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, Modi said. (Photo: PTI)

NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15, says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism. (Photo: Twitter)

Maharashtra portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Aditya to look after tourism

According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Sena responds on Aaditya Thackeray attending anti-CAA protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15, says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, Modi said. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Aditya to look after tourism

Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism. (Photo: Twitter)

Sena responds on Aaditya Thackeray attending anti-CAA protest

According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Karnataka BJP MLA booked for 'provocative' remarks against anti-CAA protesters

The Case is against the legislator and organisers, for provocative speech, he added in response to a question. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham