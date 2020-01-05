Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 Denial of Cabinet be ...
Nation, Politics

Denial of Cabinet berths: Sena, Congress MLAs threaten to resign

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2020, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 2:22 am IST
Sattar further said that he would make his stand clear after speaking to the Chief Minister, who has called him for a meeting on Sunday.
Uddhav Thackeray
 Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena could receive a big jolt as its lone Muslim member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Abdul Sattar has reportedly decided to resign for not being made a Cabinet minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Senior Congress MLA from Jalna Kailash Gorantyal has also threatened to resign from all party posts along with several office-bearers and workers citing ‘injustice’.

Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, who was given the task to pacify Sattar, claimed that the MLA has not quit and rubbished reports about his resignation. Sattar, too, later said that the reports of his resignation are just rumours.

 

Sattar further said that he would make his stand clear after speaking to the Chief Minister, who has called him for a meeting on Sunday.

“I will answer all your queries after meeting with Uddhav Thackeray. I will inform Thackeray about all that is being said about me. I will clear my stand before him. Whatever decision he takes will be acceptable to everyone,” the minister of state said while replying to a query about his resignation.

Taking a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), senior BJP leader and leader of opposition in Maharashtra Asse-mbly Devendra Fadnavis said that Sattar’s resignation is just the beginning of the end of the Sena-led government.

Meanwhile, Gorantyal said that his decision to resign was taken at a meeting of the district Congress committee on Saturday. “I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation. The party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me,” he said.

The MLA claimed that Congress functionaries of all tehsils in Jalna had already quit. “The party has neglected me and not given me justice,” he added.

The Shiv Sena lost the vice-president’s post in Aurangabad Zilla Parishad elections. Former Sena MP and senior leader Chandrakant Khaire blamed Sattar for the defeat calling him a “traitor”.

“The Sena candidate has suffered defeat due to the stand taken by Sattar. The party should take action against him,” said Khaire.

Lahanu Gaikwad of the BJP was elected as vice-president in the Aurangabad ZP. He got 32 votes, defeating Sena’s Shubhangi Kaje who got 28 votes. Sena ZP member Sheetal Bansod was not allowed to cast vote as she turned up late.

Meena Shelke of the Maha Vikas Aghadi won the election for the president of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad. Shelke, a Congress member, was the official candidate of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena’s MVA.

...
Tags: cabinet minister, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Sushil Kumar Modi

NPR work to start from May 15 in Bihar

BJP workers burn an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the attack on the Gurudwara in Jalandhar. (Photo: PTI)

SGPC to send 4-member team to Pakistan

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with Ruqaiya Parveen, whose house was allegedly ransacked by the police during the violence that broke out after anti-CAA protests, in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Reign of terror unleashed on anti-CAA protesters: Priyanka Gandhi

Himanta Sarma

Less than 5 lakh may get CAA benefit: Himanta Sarma



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Be water: What anti-CAA protesters learnt from Hong Kong students

Before midnight on New Year's Eve, a call to action was sent on a private WhatsApp group - within the hour, dozens gathered in the centre of the Hyderabad, many holding banners to protest against the controversial Citizenship Act. (Photo: social media)

CBI court directs AP CM Jagan Reddy to appear before it on Jan 10

A Special CBI court here has directed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to appear before it on January 10 in connection with alleged 'quid pro quo' investments into his firms. (Photo: File)

‘Constitution draft prepared by a Brahmin’: Gujarat speaker

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Friday claimed that Dr B R Ambedkar had given credit for preparation of the draft of the Constitution to B N Rau, who was a Brahmin. (Photo: Twitter)

Lashkar terrorist arrested from hospital in J&K's Srinagar: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested from a hospital in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday, the police said. (Photo: File)

Samajwadi Party promises pension for anti-CAA protesters, draws BJP ire

The Samajwadi Party on Friday promised pension for anti-CAA protesters if voted to power, drawing a sharp reaction from the ruling BJP which said it was in the “DNA of that party to honour rioters and anti-social elements”. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham