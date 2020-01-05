Nation Politics 05 Jan 2020 Congress creating co ...
Nation, Politics

Congress creating confusion among Muslim over Citizenship Act: Yediyurappa

ANI
Published Jan 5, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2020, 1:42 pm IST
Yediyurappa was on a door-to-door campaign to make people aware of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to allay their fears.
BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa once again blamed the Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while launching a door to door campaign to dispel such rumors. (Photo: File)
 BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa once again blamed the Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while launching a door to door campaign to dispel such rumors. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: BJP leader and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa once again blamed the Congress of creating 'confusion' among the Muslim community over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 while launching a door to door campaign to dispel such rumors.

Yediyurappa was on a door-to-door campaign to make people aware of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to allay their fears.

 

"Unnecessarily, the members of Congress are creating confusion among the Muslim community. I assure you that not a single Muslim will be affected because of CAA," said B S Yediyurappa.

"Almost all previous Prime Ministers have supported it, now Congress is creating a problem so as to create confusion among Muslims. That's why we are out on the door-to-door campaign," he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, karnataka, bjp, narendra modi, caa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

JD(U) general secretary Pavan Varma on Sunday asked party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to categorically reject the

Pavan Varma asks Nitish Kumar to reject 'divisive CAA-NPR-NRC' scheme

As many as 269 infants died at a government hospital in Rajkot in the last three months of 2019 with the highest number of deaths being recorded in December. (Photo: ANI)

269 infants died at Gujarat hospital in 2019, CM Rupani ignores queries

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra instigated riots by supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act drive. (Photo: ANI)

'Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people': Amit Shah defends CAA

Dhanoa was the IAF chief from December 31, 2016 to September 30, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

IAF flew 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation: Former Air chief BS Dhanoa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Had Abhinandan Varthaman been flying Rafale...,’ says ex-air chief

Referring to the row over the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Saturday said that such controversies slow down defence acquisitions, affecting the armed forces' capabilities. (Photo: File)

NPR update in Bihar to begin on May 15, says Deputy CM Sushil Modi

The process of preparing NPR began in 2010 during the UPA regime which was completed between April 1 to September 30 that year, Modi said. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Aditya to look after tourism

Among Shiv Sena leaders, first time MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who was also at the forefront of Aarey protest, has been assigned with the responsibility of Environment and Tourism. (Photo: Twitter)

Sena responds on Aaditya Thackeray attending anti-CAA protest

According to the invitation card, Aaditya Thacekray would join lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

Karnataka BJP MLA booked for 'provocative' remarks against anti-CAA protesters

The Case is against the legislator and organisers, for provocative speech, he added in response to a question. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham