search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi should speak in Parliament on Rafale deal: Deve Gowda

PTI
Published Jan 5, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 5, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Gowda also hailed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her speech on issue in Lok Sabha, but said it was insufficient.
‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)
 ‘My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it,’ JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the Rafale deal in Parliament as charges had been levelled directly against him.

The former prime minister also hailed Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her speech on the issue in the Lok Sabha on Friday, but said it was not sufficient.

 

In her point-by-point reply on the Rafale debate, Sitharaman put up a spirited defence of the deal and launched a counter-attack on the Congress. "Why can't the prime minister come to the House and speak? The defence minister argued well but that's a different matter," Gowda told reporters here.

"The charge is against the prime minister. Be it the prime minister or any other leader, when there is a charge, he should come before the House," he said.

The JD(S) chief felt that Modi has given the people a reason to doubt him by not speaking on the issue. "It is not a question of whether he (Modi) is right or someone else is. But the only problem is why the prime minister is not coming to respond to the question," Gowda said.

He said the prime minister was giving interviews and was set to address 200 rallies, but what was more important was that he should have spoken in Parliament as well. "My advice to the prime minister is that when such an allegation is made, he should be in the House and face it," Gowda said.

The Congress has been targeting Modi on the multi-million dollar fighter jet deal. It alleges alleging that price of each aircraft was sharply hiked from around Rs 526 crore, negotiated under the deal during the UPA, to Rs 1,600 crore and that the deal will help Anil Ambani get Rs 30,000 crore benefit through offset contract.

Raising the issue of delay in the appointment of the Lokpal, Gowda said he had cleared the proposal for the ombudsman in his 10-month tenure as prime minister.

In his version of the ombudsman law, the prime minister was brought under its ambit, he said.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to place an affidavit on steps taken till date for Lokpal's appointment and expressed its displeasure over the tardy progress made in this regard.

Speaking about his party's campaigning programme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Gowda said there was a need to inform the masses about the pro-people work done by Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

...
Tags: pm modi, nirmala sitharaman, h d deve gowda, rafale deal, bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's how Pakistani pacers helped Virat Kohli and co in Oz ahead of Sydney Test

Centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant were key to the visitors getting to a huge total, but a Pakistan bowling trio of Haris Rauf, Abbas Baloch and Salman Irshad helped the visitors prepare for the final Test. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Watch: KL Rahul's sportsman spirit earns praise from Ian Gould, Twitterati in awe

Not only was Jasprit Bumrah impressed with his honest verdict but Rahul’s gesture also earned applause and a thumbs up from the umpire, who said: "Outstanding mate. Well done!" (Photo: AFP)
 

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

In photographs, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs. (Photo: Twitter | @DGirwest)
 

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

There is no confirmation on the authenticity of the video, but of true, this could help Xiaomi lead the race.
 

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

Stellar Data Recovery can not only recover deleted files or data. It can also help you recover data from fully formatted hard drives, repartitioned drives, data lost in partitioning, or data lost due to virus infections. Stellar Data Recovery can hunt for lost partitions and recover data from reformatted drives too.
 

Crossloop Designer Series earphones: Stop and take notice

The hand-woven design can strike the right note with the fashion conscious.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SP, BSP unite for general polls, Congress ‘ready to go alone’

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati have given their in-principle approval for alliance after the numerous meetings. (Photo: File)

BJP misleading Andhra Pradesh people, says Congress

AP Congress Committee president N. Thulasi Reddy said that the BJP Government gave only Rs 1,500 crore against the required Rs 11,602 crore for new capital Amaravati’s construction, Rs 100.93 crore to IIT Tirupati against required Rs 3,150 crore, Rs 104 crore to IIM

Andhra Pradesh public will thrash BJP leaders: N Chandrababu Naidu

Police detain BJP activists when they tried to stop Chief Minsiter N. Chandrababu Naidu's convoy in Kakinada on Friday. (DC)

Tiruvarur bypoll: DMK, AMMK name byelection candidates

Poondi K. Kalaivanan (L) and S. Kamaraj

NIA to probe attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham