Centre cuts short N Chandrababu Naidu’s Davos visit, restores later

Vijayawada: The Centre on Friday revised its orders that had trimmed the duration of AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and reduced the size of the delegation accompanying him.

On Thursday, the MEA had reduced the number of delegates accompanying Mr Naidu from 14 to four and the number of days from six to four. Mr Naidu has been visiting Davos every year since the past four years to attract investments to the state.

After restrictions were communicated to the state government, TD leaders aired their protest before media. Sources in the CMO said the government had written to the MEA seeking permission. Later in the evening on Friday came the news that the Centre withdrew the restrictions.

Mr Naidu wanted to visit Davos from January 20 along with finance minister Yanamala Ramakri-shnudu and IT minister Nara Lokesh. A special Amaravati pavilion has been set up at Davos to help the upcoming capital get global recognition.

Mr Naidu has been going to Davos to showcase the new capital city and attract investments to the fledging state. He has held many government-to-government meetings and discussions with top corporate honchos during his previous visits.

“This has to be definitely seen as a political conspiracy. Why are restrictions being placed only now, after our Chief Minister started exposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s misdeeds in Delhi and bringing all non-BJP parties onto a common platform,” asked TD spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, when quizzed about the Centre’s letter.

“Why were there no such restrictions all these years? This clearly shows that Mr Modi is feeling insecure about the growing popularity of Mr Naidu both in India and in foreign countries. Mr Naidu is emerging as a global leader and an alternative to Mr Modi at the national level. That’s why they are indulging in such cheap tactics,” he said.