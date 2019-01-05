BJP misleading Andhra Pradesh people, says Congress

AP Congress Committee president N. Thulasi Reddy said that the BJP Government gave only Rs 1,500 crore against the required Rs 11,602 crore for new capital Amaravati’s construction, Rs 100.93 crore to IIT Tirupati against required Rs 3,150 crore, Rs 104 crore to IIM

VIJAYAWADA: Congress has alleged that BJP led Union Government gave meagre funds to residuary AP State but has been trying to mislead Andhra people by claiming that they sanctioned huge funds.

AP Congress Committee president N. Thulasi Reddy said that the BJP Government gave only Rs 1,500 crore against the required Rs 11,602 crore for new capital Amaravati’s construction, Rs 100.93 crore to IIT Tirupati against required Rs 3,150 crore, Rs 104 crore to IIM

Visakhapatnam against required Rs 1,613 crore and only Rs 60 crore to NIT Tadepalligudem against required Rs 460.50 crore.

He alleged that further, the BJP Government did not allot funds to other institutions and have been conducting false campaign about Central funds which is severely objectionable and demanded to sanction all required funds to AP State.

Mr Thulasi Reddy said that four years and eight months passed away but the BJP Government did not fulfill the bifurcation assurances given to AP State during the time of United AP State’s bifurcation. He said that Rs 24,350 crore was promised for the development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions but only Rs 1,050 crore was sanctioned. He claimed that Rs 54,000 crore should have been given to Polavaram project but the BJP Government gave only Rs 7,000 crore and did not give approval to the second detailed project report.

He lamented that AIIMS would be helpful to AP people but only Rs 106.01 crore was sanctioned against required Rs 1,618 crore which have been delaying the construction of AIIMS at Mangalagiri.

He alleged that Rs 70.87 crore was promised to the disaster management but no money was sanctioned till date.

Thulasi Reddy alleged that Duggarajupatnam Port, Kadapa Steel Plant, Visakhapatnam Chemical Industrial Corridor, New Railway Zone, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects and urged the BJP Government to fulfill bifurcation assurances.