RK Nagar bypoll victory was bought, says Kamal Hassan

CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran bought his RK Nagar bypoll win by “heavily bribing” the voters who sold their democratic right “like begging from a thief”, actor-activist Kamal Hassan said Thursday.

Breaking out from a brief lull in his fiery attacks on high corruption in the government, Kamal said in an article in Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan that TTV’s win in RK Nagar was “a blot on democracy”.

He did not spare the AIADMK either, accusing the ruling party of “fixing Rs 6,000 as the rate per vote”, whereas the “independent candidate” (TTV) changed his rate depending on the voter.

In his no-holds-barred attack against Dhinakaran, even without naming him, Kamal in his article said the electorate of R K Nagar, represented twice by late J. Jayalalithaa, have “dug their own grave” by voting the “independent candidate” who fixed the highest rate for their votes.

Kamal’s outburst comes four days after his long-time friend Rajinikanth announced political plunge. In the article, Kamal said his own political plan was “very much on the cards” and he was “racing against time” to complete his film projects.

The actor also referred to EC rescinding the RK Nagar by-poll in April. This is not the first time that Kamal is attacking TTV’s Mannargudi clan. He had opposed V.K. Sasikala becoming Chief Minister in February last year.

“The very people who stepped out of their houses during the historic 2015 floods that almost submerged Chennai to lend a helping hand to the needy have sold themselves to a `20 token. This (act of getting money for votes) is equal to begging and that too akin to begging from a thief. There can’t be more ridiculous action than this,” the actor said.

“It is not that people of RK Nagar are inhuman; it is just that poverty made them blind (towards money) and remember your honest vote is the most potent weapon to eradicate poverty from your lives. Though it may not bring instant happiness that a Rs 20 token can bring, I am hopeful that you people will realise that a vote that is cast with honesty will give you long-term happiness,” he said, referring to allegations that Rs 20 tokens were given to voters to be exchanged for `10,000 or more at a “specified locations” later.

“RK Nagar bypoll is a big stain on Tamil Nadu politics; it is a big stain on Indian democracy. I won't call this purchased win even a scam...this is a day light crime,” Kamal said.

The actor has over the last couple of years been on the forefront in criticising the government on various issues and had even asked his fans to send “evidence of corruption” in various departments through digital platform to the ministers concerned.

Dhinakaran won the R K Nagar byelection by a margin of 40,000 votes trouncing AIADMK nominee E. Madhusudhanan and pushing to the third place N Marudhu Ganesh of the DMK, which even lost the deposit.

Kamal has insulted RK Nagar voters, says Dhinakaran

Rebel AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday hit back at actor-activist Kamal Haasan on his allegations that his victory in R K Nagar by-poll was “bought through money”, saying he had “insulted and hurt” the voters.

“I strongly condemn Kamal Haasan for making allegations against my victory in R K Nagar. By making such unfounded allegations, Kamal has hurt and insulted the electorate,” Dhinakaran told reporters here. He was responding to Kamal Haasan’s charge that R K Nagar victory was a “blot on the democracy” since it was “bought by money.”

“This doesn't befit his age and experience. Under the garb of attacking the winner, he is attacking the people, who are mainly from poorer sections, saying they voted for money,” Dhinakaran said. The AIADMK rebel has been maintaining that he did not bribe voters in R K Nagar, but the ruling party says his victory was managed only through “money power.”

He denied bribing the voters, saying, if at all money would have played a role in the electoral outcome, “Two Leaves (AIADMK) would have won.” “Whether you accept or not, people of RK Nagar have voted for me. Don't hurt those loveable people (by making such allegations),” Dhinakaran said and questioned whether Kamal Haasan was a ‘judge’ or ‘God.’

“Kamal should have contested the bypoll to face the reality. Politics is not some scripted movie where one can mouth dialogues written by someone else,” he said.

On his victory, he said RK Nagar voters have “recognised we are Amma's (Jayalalithaa) successors. Those who are apprehensive due to this are saying such things (of bribing the voters)”.