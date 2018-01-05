search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu CM launches free dhoti, saree scheme for Pongal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 5, 2018, 2:28 am IST
Updated Jan 5, 2018, 3:23 am IST
The scheme was introduced by then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1983
Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the scheme for distributing free sarees and dhotis for Pongal at the secretariat on Thurday. (Photo: DC)
 Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the scheme for distributing free sarees and dhotis for Pongal at the secretariat on Thurday. (Photo: DC)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched free dhoti and saree scheme for Pongal that would benefit more than 3 crore people of the state. As a token gesture, Palaniswami handed over the saree and dhoti to seven beneficiaries at the State Secretariat here on Thursday morning.

Officials said 1.56 crore saree and same amount of dhotis would be distributed among the beneficiaries at an estimated cost of Rs 484.25 crore. Palaniswami launched the scheme in the presence of Handlooms Minister O S Manian, Revenue Minister R B Uthayakumar and acting chief secretary K Shanmugam.

 

The Tamil Nadu Government distributes the free saree and dhotis to under-privileged people during Pongal that marks the beginning of Tamil calendar. Pongal will be celebrated this year on January 14.

Officials said the scheme meets the twin objectives of helping the poor as well as provide employment opportunities to weavers by procuring dhoti and saree from them.

The scheme was introduced by then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1983. Since then the government has been distributing free dhoti and saree to the poor people prior to the Pongal festival. From 2014, the government has been issuing polycot saree to the beneficiaries.
 

Tags: edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Narendra Modi should walk the talk: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function at Beluru in Hassan district on Thursday – KPN

BJP MLA Sanjay Patil protests against Laxmi Hebbalkar’s ‘development’ claims

State Mahila Congress president Laxmi Hebbalkar and Belagavi Rural MLA Sanjay Patil are at loggerheads over the ongoing development works in Belagavi Rural constituency.

B S Yeddyurappa & Co in poll mode, tasks cadre to appoint ‘Page Pramukhs’

Office bearers of the district and taluk units have been tasked with appointment of ‘Page Pramukh’ to take care of each page of the voters’ list at the earliest. 

Ban on PFI, SDPI, Bajrang Dal, Ram Sene likely

Details regarding all these four organisations are being collected and suitable action will be taken soon.

Siddaramaiah: No need for Ramalinga Reddy to quit

Deepak Rao in Mangaluru as demanded by the BJP and blamed the saffron outfit of instigating communal clashes to destroy the peace of the state. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham