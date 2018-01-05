Tamil Nadu CM launches free dhoti, saree scheme for Pongal

Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates the scheme for distributing free sarees and dhotis for Pongal at the secretariat on Thurday. (Photo: DC)

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched free dhoti and saree scheme for Pongal that would benefit more than 3 crore people of the state. As a token gesture, Palaniswami handed over the saree and dhoti to seven beneficiaries at the State Secretariat here on Thursday morning.

Officials said 1.56 crore saree and same amount of dhotis would be distributed among the beneficiaries at an estimated cost of Rs 484.25 crore. Palaniswami launched the scheme in the presence of Handlooms Minister O S Manian, Revenue Minister R B Uthayakumar and acting chief secretary K Shanmugam.

The Tamil Nadu Government distributes the free saree and dhotis to under-privileged people during Pongal that marks the beginning of Tamil calendar. Pongal will be celebrated this year on January 14.

Officials said the scheme meets the twin objectives of helping the poor as well as provide employment opportunities to weavers by procuring dhoti and saree from them.

The scheme was introduced by then Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran in 1983. Since then the government has been distributing free dhoti and saree to the poor people prior to the Pongal festival. From 2014, the government has been issuing polycot saree to the beneficiaries.

