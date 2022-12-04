TRS hopes to get EC nod for BRS after Gujarat, HP poll results

Hyderabad: The TRS expects the Election Commission to approve the party's renaming as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are announced on December 8.

Accordingly, the party leadership plans to hold various activities throughout the state in December to take the BRS to the people, with less than a year left for the state elections.

It has been nearly two months since the TRS general body unanimously adopted a resolution to rename the TRS on October 5 on the occasion of Dasara. There was no further progress until November 7, when the party issued a public notice proposing a name change to BRS.

The notice, which was published in a few newspapers, urged people who have any objections to the proposed new name to send their objections to the Election Commission within 30 days of the publication of public notice, along with their reasons. This deadline will end on December 6.

The TRS leadership expects the EC to look into their issue only after the Gujarat and HP Assembly polls since the commission will be preoccupied with these elections until results are announced on December 8.

Party sources said the TRS government in its second term will complete four years on December 12, and if the EC grants approval for BRS by then, the TRS will celebrate in grand style. The party will enter into fifth and final year in its second term which will be the election year in its new avatar as the BRS.

Since there will be less than a year until the Assembly elections in December 2023, the party leadership wants to launch an aggressive campaign to take BRS to people by holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings under the leadership of respective MLAs, to tell people that only the party's name has changed and the 'car symbol' will continue to remain and not to confuse with the symbol while casting votes.

The party strongly believes that since they have sought only name change, there would be no change in party symbol.