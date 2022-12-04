  
Nation Politics 04 Dec 2022 SIT must probe TRS i ...
Nation, Politics

SIT must probe TRS involvement in poaching 61 Legislatures: Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Dec 4, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
KCR engineered 47 defections during his first tenure as CM and 14 defections in his second term, said TPCC political affairs committee convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir. (File photo:DC)
 KCR engineered 47 defections during his first tenure as CM and 14 defections in his second term, said TPCC political affairs committee convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir. (File photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) political affairs committee convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday demanded that the Telangana government order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the poaching of 61 Opposition MLAs and MLCs over the course of the previous eight years while it was in power, just as it had initiated a SIT investigation into the poaching of its four MLAs by allegedly by BJP agents.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali, a former Congress minister, said that three out of the four MLAs that the BJP agents tried to buy were originally members of the Congress. He asked how the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs would affect the lives of the people.

"KCR engineered 47 defections during his first tenure as CM and 14 defections in his second term. A total of four MPs, 25 MLAs and 18 MLCs from Congress and other parties were forced to defect to TRS from between 2014 and 2018. Twelve Congress and two TD MLAs defected to the TRS after 2018. Why did KCR not discuss ethics, morals, and fall of democratic values when engineering these defections,” he asked.

Shabbir Ali asserted that the BJP and the TRS had fabricated the Moinabad farmhouse drama for more than 15 days and that the CM created the liquor fraud  to draw attention to his daughter, TRS MLC Kavitha.

"Kavitha is being used as a political pawn by the BJP and TRS since her name will garner greater media attention. Kavitha is accused of corruption in the Delhi liquor scam. If the Central investigating agencies have adequate evidence, they should detain Kavitha. If she is not involved, she should demonstrate her innocence in court. The controversy is nothing but a publicity gimmick of both the TRS and BJP.”

He accused BJP general secretary B.L. Santosh of being involved in the poachgate scandal and questioned why, if not, he was afraid of the SIT investigation. “If Santosh has no involvement in the poachgate scandal, he should appear before the SIT. The allegations that he is involved are only strengthened by his attempts to elude the investigation,” the Congress leader said.

...
Tags: mohammed ali shabbir, telangana government, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), lokayukta special investigation team (sit), bharatiya janta party, gandhi bhavan, trs mlas, cm kcr, chief minister k. chandrasekar rao, indian national congress, defections, mlc k kavitha, bjp national general secretary b.l. santosh, poachgate
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 05 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Tirupati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharathi present a memento to President Droupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Any position for qualified people possible in India, says CM

The Rayalaseema Garjana meeting will be held at STBC College Grounds in Kurnool on Monday, for which the YSRC has made elaborate arrangements. (Representational DC Image)

YSRC targets TD via Rayalaseema Garjana

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao addresses a public meeting at the MVS College ground in Mahbubnagar. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Modi plotting to topple my govt: KCR



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotechâ€™s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kharge talks tough on accountability from 'top to bottom', Cong plenary in Feb

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi during the party's Steering Committee meeting, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Kharge makes strong pitch for fixing accountability in Cong organisation at key meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge being felicitated by party leader KC Venugopal as party MP Sonia Gandhi applauds during the party's Steering Committee meeting, at AICC HQ in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

PM Modi to inaugurate key BJP meet on Monday

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Congress attacks Modi govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Image: PTI)

BJP trying to misuse my remarks: Mallikarjun Kharge on 'Ravan' row

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->