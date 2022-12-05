Pragathi Bhavan is haven for scam accused: BJP

HYDERABAD: BJP state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, the former Uppal MLA, alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's official residence Pragathi Bhavan was not accessible for the people who were keen on submitting petitions, but entry was allowed for those accused by the CBI, ED and the ACB to settle their issues.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Prabhakar said that granite traders, Poachgate MLAs, Kalvakuntla Kavitha and others reached Pragathi Bhavan to settle their cases. Despite official reviews on developmental works, Pragathi Bhavan has become a hub for unethical activities, he alleged.

The former legislator alleged that ministers and ruling party MLAs had converted their official residences and camp offices for devising illegal schemes, he said, adding that people were ready to teach a befitting lesson to the Kalvakuntla family.