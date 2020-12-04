The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 04 Dec 2020 TRS manages to emerg ...
Nation, Politics

TRS manages to emerge as single largest party in GHMC poll results

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Dec 4, 2020, 11:19 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 12:13 am IST
The ruling party retained most seats in the Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Serilingampally and Sanathnagar Assembly constituencies
TRS activists celebrate half heartedly at the out come of GHMC elections at the party headquarters. (DC Image:SSR)
 TRS activists celebrate half heartedly at the out come of GHMC elections at the party headquarters. (DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad: The TRS won 55 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the GHMC Council, though its tally plunged from 99 seats in 2016. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao pointed out that the party had the most seats, and thanked the people for voting for the TRS.

The day belonged to the Bandi Sanjay-led BJP which won 48 wards, up from just four in the 2016 elections. Speaking after the victory, Sanjay called it a “saffron strike”. The results proved true the prediction of Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy on polling day that there was a “silent vote” in the party’s favour.

 

The AIMIM retained its hold on the Old City, winning 44 wards, the same as in 2016, but pushed to the third spot by the BJP. The Congress tally remained at two seats.

Given the outcome, the TRS may have to take the support of the MIM to get its mayor and deputy mayor elected, or may have to share the posts.

Counting in the Neredmet ward was put on hold due to a High Court direction with regard to the polling. The poll officials had noticed that a majority of votes did not carry the Election Commission-specified mark. The TRS was leading by 505 votes when counting was put on hold.

 

Most of the early postal ballots went in favour of the BJP. When the votes polled in the ballot boxes were counted, the TRS mostly stayed ahead. By the afternoon, the TRS was leading in 70-plus wards but its tally stopped at 55.

The ruling party retained most seats in the Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Serilingampally and Sanathnagar Assembly constituencies. The BJP did well in the LB Nagar, Musheerabad and Goshamahal constituencies as well as Uppal, LB Nagar and Maheshwaram.

The wards in the core city were shared almost equally between the TRS, the BJP and the MIM.

 

The MIM retained most of its wards in its stronghold of seven Assembly segments including Charminar, Karwan and Chandrayanagutta which are part of the Lok Sabha constituency of party president Asaduddin Owaisi. The party had won more than 40 wards in the 2010 and 2016 GHMC elections.

After the Congress won only two wards — AS Rao Nagar and Uppal — state party unit president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy submitted his resignation. TPCC working president A. Revanath Revanth, the MP from Malkajgiri, failed to show his political dominance.

 

The TRS won a considerable number of  wards in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister of state G. Kishan Reddy.

The TRS had planned to use its 34 ex officio members to get its mayor elected, if its tally fell to 75-plus seats. Since it has won only 55 wards, its only option is to enter into a post-poll alliance with the MIM and share the two posts.

The BJP has decided to sit in the Opposition in the GHMC council as the party does not have the required numbers to claim the key posts.

 Tally

GHMC Council: 150 seats

 

TRS: 55

BJP: 48

MIM: 44

Cong: 2

Counting stopped: 1

...
Tags: ghmc polls, trs performance ghmc polls, trs 55 seats ghmc polls, congress uttam kumar resigns, congress poor performance ghmc polls, mim retained wards in seven assembly segments
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Viewers sit on alternate seats at the Prasad’s Imax which ran to a full house on the first day or resumption of screening of films after nine months of lockdown, in Hyderabad on Friday. — R. Pavan

Even morning shows commence in Telangana cinema theatres

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Ordinary Elections to GHMC at a polling station in Shastripuram. (DC Image: P Surendra)

GHMC polls: BJP pushes MIM to third place

Though the TRS emerged as the single largest party with 56 seats, the BJP has managed to strike back

Sindhu Reddy likely to be next Mayor of Hyderabad

Officials said that names and contact details of new corporators would be uploaded immediately after their election.

GHMC removes contact details of corporators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham