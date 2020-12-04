Telangana police increase vigil along interstate borders

WARANGAL: Jayashankar Bhupalpally in-charge superintendent of police Sangram Singh G. Patil on Thursday supervised inspection of vehicles at Kaleswaram interstate check post in Bhupalpally district on the border between Telangana and Maharashtra.

The SP similarly reviewed security arrangements in Mulugu district that borders Chhattisgarh. Police have increased vigil in wake of the Maoists’ call to people that they participate in the week-long festivities being organised by People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA).

Security measures have been increased owing to increase in Maoist activities during recent times, so as to prevent any untoward incidents in the district.

Vehicles plying between Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh were the target of police inspections. It is learnt that certain suspects have also been questions near the Kaleswaram interstate bridge.

These inspections are part of coordination between police of Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh in checking Maoists activities.

The SP also made a surprise to Kaleswaram police station and examined its records. He advised security forces under it to conduct regular cordon and search operations in Maoist-affected villages, hold meetings with people and raise awareness among them about the government’s welfare schemes that they can use.

Sangram Singh called on Maoists to join the mainstream of life and live peacefully taking advantage of various government schemes created for them.

Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan, Mahadevpur CI Narasaiah, Kaleswaram SI Narahari were among those present during the SP’s visits.