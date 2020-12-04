The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

TD launches novel protest against atrocities on weaker sections

Published Dec 4, 2020, 5:30 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Women protesters wore black badges and shouted slogans ‘Oka Rajadhani Vaddu – Moodu Rajadhanulu Muddu’
TD protesters said that never before in the 67-year history of AP, such attacks and humiliations were perpetrated on weaker sections and backward classes.
VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party leaders resorted to a novel protest rally against alleged YSR Congress atrocities on SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

TD legislators, led by opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, wore black ribbons and shackles while holding placards and airing slogans against attacks on SCs, STs, BCs and minorities. They lamented the 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

 

MLC Nara Lokesh wore shackles on his hands to symbolically show how a diabolical regime was ruling the State. TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and others decried atrocities in different parts of the State.

They said that never before in the 67-year history of AP, such attacks and humiliations were perpetrated on weaker sections and backward classes. Stating that the State had become Ravana Kashtam and Arachaka Pradesh, they said that just because he questioned the steep rise in liquor prices, a Punganur Dalit youth was forced to end his life.

 

Stating that the BC leaders came under constant attacks, they said that false cases were being foisted and BCs were being threatened and persecuted. Muslims were not spared, which drove a family into a suicide pact. Gang-rapes, violence against tribals, sexual harassment and attacks on temples were the order of the day, they said.

Stating that the government had unleashed a faction-oriented Raja Reddy administration, they said that burning of temple chariots marked a new-low for the government.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu faced a bitter experience from three capitals supporters while going to the Assembly at Mandadam. Till now it was Jagan Mohan Reddy who was booed by supporters of Amaravati capital city while on Thursday Naidu was at the receiving end from those in support of three capitals

 

on the Amaravati Seed Access Road.

Protesters in the camp at Mandadam supporting three-capitals aired slogans against Naidu when his convoy approached the protest camp at Mandadam village. Women protesters wore black badges and shouted slogans that Naidu was a Dalit cheater. They further raised slogans ‘Oka Rajadhani Vaddu – Moodu Rajadhanulu Muddu’.

