Sindhu Reddy likely to be next Mayor of Hyderabad

Though the TRS emerged as the single largest party with 56 seats, the BJP has managed to strike back

HYDERABAD: Sindhu Adarsh Reddy, a second-time TRS corporator from Bharathinagar division, is expected to be the next Mayor, replacing Bonthu Rammohan.

Sources in the TRS revealed that Sindhu Reddy was called to Pragathi Bhavan by party boss and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao soon after her election.

The state government has reserved the mayoral seat for a woman from the general category. Sindhu Reddy hails from a political family and her uncle Bhopal Reddy was a TRS MLC.

Sources pointed out that though the TRS chief earlier thought of making a SC woman corporator Mayor, he changed his mind after the results were declared.

Though the TRS emerged as the single largest party with 56 seats, the BJP has managed to strike back. The BJP bagged around 43 seats and candidates from Reddy community won the lion's share.

In the 23 divisions of the LB Nagar circle of the GHMC, the BJP won 14 seats of which nine belong to the Reddy community. Candidates from the community also did well in some parts of the west zone.