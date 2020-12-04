Repolling in Old Malakpet passes off peacefully

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar said senior police officials had visited 15 places last night with GHMC and revenue officials, where the counting of votes will be held. (DC IMage:SSR)

Hyderabad: Repolling in 69 polling stations in the Old Malakpet division was completed on Thursday, with 54,655 people, who make up 42.5 per cent of the electorate, exercising their voting right.

Though the repoll was broadly peaceful, CPI candidate’s election agent and CPI city executive council member Syed Abid Hussain Naqvi complained that he was attacked by MIM candidate’s supporters.

According to Naqvi, Mohammed Ghouse, brother-in-law of MIM candidate Juweria Fatima, Khalid, Wajihuddin and others attacked him near polling booth number 18 and 19 at Unique School, when he objected to their presence.

The repoll was held after the CPI’s contesting candidate Dr Firdaus Fatima complained about erroneous depiction of her party symbol on the ballot paper. Immediately acting on the complaint, the State Election Commission suspended the polling in the division on Tuesday and ordered a repoll on Thursday.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar visited the division along with senior officials and reviewed security arrangements for the re-polling at the Chaderghat polling station.

Speaking to mediapersons later, the commissioner said re-polling in 69 polling stations in 25 places was peaceful. He said additional commissioner (law and order) D.S. Chauhan, additional commissioner (traffic) Anil Kumar, and DCP East Zone M. Ramesh were monitoring the situation at the repoll.

To review security arrangements for the counting of ballots on Friday, Mr Anjani Kumar said senior police officials had visited 15 places last night with GHMC and revenue officials, where the counting of votes will be held. “We made security arrangements in the light of guidelines issued by the State Election Commission. Only permitted persons will be allowed within 200 metres of the counting centres. After the counting, the victory procession will not be allowed for the next 48 hours.”

He also warned people to be cautious while posting content on social media as the social media cell is monitoring inflammatory and objectionable posts on different platforms. He warned that persons who indulge in such activities will be prosecuted.