Rajini’s new political party in 2021

President of Tamil Maanila Muslim League Sheik Dawood said that Rajinikanth would only divide the votes of the Congress-DMK enabling the AIADMK to emerge victorious in the elections.

Chennai: Announcing that the time has come to change the fate of Tamil Nadu, film actor Rajinikanth announced on Thursday that he would launch his political party in 2021 and make an announcement on that on December 31.

Along with a hashtag ‘will change, will change everything.. if not now, never’ in Tamil, Rajinikanth first announced his decision on Twitter before emerging from his house after noon to meet the media corps, whose members had been waiting for hours.

‘I don’t mind giving my life,’ he said, adding ‘political change is very very important. It’s a compulsion. So I am starting a party.’

He said that he never went back on his word. If he lost the election it would be the people’s loss and if he won it would be the people’s victory, he said

Recalling that he had said in 2017 that he would field candidates in all 234 constituencies and was planning to tour the State to create a revival among the people, he said he could not do it due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Since he had undergone a kidney transplant, his body had less resistance when more immunity was needed during the time of Covid-19, he said. So, he could not meet the people directly, he said. ‘I came back alive from Singapore only because of the prayers of the people of Tamil Nadu,’ he added.

He also introduced two office-bearers of his to be launched party. One was Tamilaruvimanian, who has been meeting Rajinikanth for a long time and holding discussions with him for long hours, besides even giving interviews to media organisations on the actor’s plans. He would be the overseer of the party.

The other one was Ra Arjunamurthy, who was the State president of the BJP’s Intellectual Wing. Soon after Rajinikanth announced that he would be the chief coordinator, State BJP general secretary Karu Nagarajan issued a statement saying that Arjunamurthy’s resignation has been accepted and that he has been relieved from all responsibilities in the party permanently.

As far as party affairs went, BJP cadre were urged to not have any truck with Arjunamurthy, who had been taking active part in the State units activities. He attended the meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited Chennai about 10 days back. He was also arrested for taking part in the Vel Yatra at Palani.

Reacting to Arjunamurthy’s appointment, VCK general secretary Thol Thirumavalavan tweeted that Rajinikanth was under pressure. He would only function as another face of the BJP, he said. Rajinikanth also wanted to project him as a right wing politician, he tweeted.

‘The key battle will be probably between Rajinikanth and Sasikala. BJP will be in a dilemma,’ said BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in a tweet, suggesting that the AIADMK may suffer. But Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar reacted to the actors’ announcement saying that it would not affect the AIADMK.

However, many BJP leaders, including S Gurumurthy, and fans of the actor were euphoric over the decision. At one point, a hashtag on the announcement was trending in the State.

Rajinikanth in a tweet said he would usher in Tamil Nadu a politics based on honesty, integrity, transparency and spirituality without depending on caste or religion. ‘Sure to create. It will be a miracle, a wonder. Will happen,’ he said.