The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 04 Dec 2020 GHMC polls: Victory ...
Nation, Politics

GHMC polls: Victory rallies banned in Hyderabad for 48 hours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Dec 4, 2020, 5:47 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2020, 9:44 am IST
Cyberabad commissioner Sajjanar said prohibitory order has been imposed in view of apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility
Security has been deployed at the counting centres and no permission is accorded to enter 200-metre limits from the counting centres of GHMC polls.
 Security has been deployed at the counting centres and no permission is accorded to enter 200-metre limits from the counting centres of GHMC polls.

Hyderabad: In the view of counting of votes and GHMC election results, the police heads of the tri-commissionerate issued orders banning victory rallies in the city for 48 hours.

Section 144 order is promulgated and no victory processions will be permitted for 48 hours, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, appealing the public not to believe in rumours.

 

"Security has been deployed at the counting centres and no permission is accorded to enter 200-metre limits from the counting centres," Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police chief said, adding that only the people with passes will be allowed to enter into the counting centre.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the prohibitory order has been imposed in view of apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility. “Victory procession or rallies conducted by winning candidates without prior permission will result in inconvenience to the public and possibility of spreading coronavirus infection is more. These processions/rallies will also lead to breach of peace and law and order situation,” said the official, adding that, stringent action would be taken against those who found violating  the above prohibitory orders.

 

...
Tags: ghmc polls telangana, no victory rallies ghmc polls, counting ghmc polls, peace and tranquility telangana, permission for victory rallies ghmc polls


Latest From Nation

National Disaster Response Force personnel raise awareness among the residents living near Karur Ayyankovikal coast ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Burevi, in Alappuzha district. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi: Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts on Friday

The House also passed the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill as per Article 197 (1) of the Constitution, which proposes to amend the house tax structure by a nominal hike.

Disha Bill passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Commander-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain addresses mediapersons on the eve of Navy Day at Command Mess inside Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Vizag to host Presidential Fleet Review, MILAN in March’ 21

The Centre for Psephology Studies (CPS) projected a landslide victory for the TRS stating that it is likely to get 82-96 seats.

GHMC exit polls show TRS winner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham