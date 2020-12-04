GHMC polls: Victory rallies banned in Hyderabad for 48 hours

Security has been deployed at the counting centres and no permission is accorded to enter 200-metre limits from the counting centres of GHMC polls.

Hyderabad: In the view of counting of votes and GHMC election results, the police heads of the tri-commissionerate issued orders banning victory rallies in the city for 48 hours.

Section 144 order is promulgated and no victory processions will be permitted for 48 hours, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, appealing the public not to believe in rumours.

"Security has been deployed at the counting centres and no permission is accorded to enter 200-metre limits from the counting centres," Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police chief said, adding that only the people with passes will be allowed to enter into the counting centre.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the prohibitory order has been imposed in view of apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility. “Victory procession or rallies conducted by winning candidates without prior permission will result in inconvenience to the public and possibility of spreading coronavirus infection is more. These processions/rallies will also lead to breach of peace and law and order situation,” said the official, adding that, stringent action would be taken against those who found violating the above prohibitory orders.