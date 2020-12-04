The Indian Premier League 2020

GHMC polls: MIM functionaries immersed in celebrations

Published Dec 4, 2020, 10:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 12:07 am IST
Party workers began reaching Darussalam after the Juma prayers
AIMIM supporters gather in large numbers at the party headquarters Darussalam on Friday to celebrate the victory of party candidates in the GHMC elections. (DC Image:P. Surendra)
 AIMIM supporters gather in large numbers at the party headquarters Darussalam on Friday to celebrate the victory of party candidates in the GHMC elections. (DC Image:P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Celebrations broke out at the AIMIM headquarters 'Darussalam' and near the residence of party president Asaduddin Owaisi, ’Al-Siddique’, in Shastripuram after its good show in the GHMC elections.

Party workers began reaching Darussalam after the Juma prayers. As soon as the poll trends appeared in the AIMIM’s favour, party workers started celebrating the victory by beating marfa drums and raising party flags. They also began bursting firecrackers.

 

The celebrations at the crowded party headquarters lasted well into the night. Party leaders and workers distributed sweets also. A sympathiser of the AIMIM distributed 51 kg of jalebis in Shastripuram. Candidates who won the elections also reached the party headquarters along with their supporters. They met Asaduddin Owaisi and party’s Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

