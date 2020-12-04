GHMC polls: BJP pushes MIM to third place

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Ordinary Elections to GHMC at a polling station in Shastripuram. (DC Image: P Surendra)

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen won 44 seats in the GHMC elections, but ended up in the third place due to the exceptionally strong performance by the BJP. The MIM had contested from 52 wards.

The AIMIM lost the Jambagh division to the BJP but snatched Ghansi Bazaar from it. BJP candidate Rakesh Jaiswal defeated MIM candidate Jadala Ravindra at Jambagh by 182 votes, indicating the tight fight. The MIM’s Parveen Sultana won Ghansi Bazaar by a margin of 5,557 votes, defeating BJP candidate Renu Soni.

The MIM had fielded new faces from Rein Bazaar, Dabeerpura, Asifnagar, Red Hills, Mallepally, Vijayanagar Colony, Kurmaguda, Ahmednagar, Bholakpur, Ghansi Bazaar, Chavni, Golconda, Dattatreyanagar, Jahanuma, Jambagh and Ranmastpura and all of them won except for the Jambagh candidate.

Likewise, all the candidates who were repeated from the 2016 election — including those whose wards were reshuffled — retained their seats.

The AIMIM won from Old Malakpet, Akbarbagh, Azampura, Pathergatti, Moghalpura, Talabchanchalam, Shalibanda, Lalithabagh, Kurmaguda, Santoshnagar, Riyasatnagar, Kanchanbagh, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Uppuguda, Falaknuma, Nawab Sahab Kunta, Puranapul, Doodhbowli, Kishanbagh, Sulemannagar, Shastripuram, Karwan, Langar Houz, Golconda, Tolichowki, Nanalnagar, Mehdipatnam, Red Hills, Mallepally, Shaikpet, Erragadda and Jangammet.

It is believed that this has made Chandrashekar Rao choose a woman from the Reddy community for the post, particularly after the erosion of votes in LB Nagar and some parts of west zone.