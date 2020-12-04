The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 04 Dec 2020 Even morning shows c ...
Nation, Politics

Even morning shows commence in Telangana cinema theatres

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 4, 2020, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2020, 12:12 am IST
All theatres ensured a safer environment, following all the standard operations procedures
Viewers sit on alternate seats at the Prasad’s Imax which ran to a full house on the first day or resumption of screening of films after nine months of lockdown, in Hyderabad on Friday. — R. Pavan
 Viewers sit on alternate seats at the Prasad’s Imax which ran to a full house on the first day or resumption of screening of films after nine months of lockdown, in Hyderabad on Friday. — R. Pavan

HYDERABAD: Cinema theatres in Telangana went on to witness morning shows from Friday. Significantly, theatres witnessed 90 per cent occupancy on the first day with audiences showing no hesitation in buying tickets from counters on the first day.

Experts in cinema field feel this is a positive signal for the industry in Telangana after Covid-19 crisis. All theatres ensured a safer environment, following all the standard operations procedures. Masks were mandatory. Temperatures of viewers were checked before they could enter the screening premises. Sanitisation of hands was compulsory. Staff at the theatres wore gloves, masks and visors.

 

Many youngsters and families too were spotted at the theatres. Most of them expressed their happiness that their favourite entertainment is back.
Deepak and Prithvi from Jubilee Hills, both friends, made their way to watch the movie on the first day morning show. “It is a very nice feeling to watch movies in theatres after such a long break. We are feeling more safe and secure. The whole place is sanitised and they made wearing of mask mandatory,” the duo said.

Swathi, who wished to watch the morning show on Day One said the show will remain engraved in her memory. “It gives us a feeling that the world around us is getting normal. Our movies are back on the big screen.”

 

Tyson Vincent, manager at AMB Cinema, Gachibowli, pointed out that 50 percent of the seats were left vacant for social distancing. “Rest of all the seat seats went full for on Day One itself,” he remarked.

Devi Cinema, a single-screen theatre, sold 140 tickets for each show. This is a positive signal for future of movies, as it indicates that once movies with stars start getting released, all the seats will be full, Devi’s manager said.

...
Tags: movie theatres open telangana, movie theatres 90 per cent occupancy, tenet movie, covid protocols telangana theatres, covid lockdown theatres reopen
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TRS activists celebrate half heartedly at the out come of GHMC elections at the party headquarters. (DC Image:SSR)

TRS manages to emerge as single largest party in GHMC poll results

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi cast his vote for the Ordinary Elections to GHMC at a polling station in Shastripuram. (DC Image: P Surendra)

GHMC polls: BJP pushes MIM to third place

Though the TRS emerged as the single largest party with 56 seats, the BJP has managed to strike back

Sindhu Reddy likely to be next Mayor of Hyderabad

Officials said that names and contact details of new corporators would be uploaded immediately after their election.

GHMC removes contact details of corporators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi calls up Bandi, pats party cadre for poll work

TS unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

GHMC polls: BJP vows free Covid vaccine, 1 lakh houses

Devender Fadnavis ex-chief Minister of Maharashtra released BJP GHMC Manifesto along with G Kishan Reddy,Union Minister of State of Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP& BJP State president and other prominent BJP leaders at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet on Thursday. (DC Image: R. Pavan)

Bihar: Nitish Kumar keeps home dept., Tarkishore Prasad is new finance minister

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United National President Nitish Kumar.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham