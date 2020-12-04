Even morning shows commence in Telangana cinema theatres

Viewers sit on alternate seats at the Prasad’s Imax which ran to a full house on the first day or resumption of screening of films after nine months of lockdown, in Hyderabad on Friday. — R. Pavan

HYDERABAD: Cinema theatres in Telangana went on to witness morning shows from Friday. Significantly, theatres witnessed 90 per cent occupancy on the first day with audiences showing no hesitation in buying tickets from counters on the first day.

Experts in cinema field feel this is a positive signal for the industry in Telangana after Covid-19 crisis. All theatres ensured a safer environment, following all the standard operations procedures. Masks were mandatory. Temperatures of viewers were checked before they could enter the screening premises. Sanitisation of hands was compulsory. Staff at the theatres wore gloves, masks and visors.

Many youngsters and families too were spotted at the theatres. Most of them expressed their happiness that their favourite entertainment is back.

Deepak and Prithvi from Jubilee Hills, both friends, made their way to watch the movie on the first day morning show. “It is a very nice feeling to watch movies in theatres after such a long break. We are feeling more safe and secure. The whole place is sanitised and they made wearing of mask mandatory,” the duo said.

Swathi, who wished to watch the morning show on Day One said the show will remain engraved in her memory. “It gives us a feeling that the world around us is getting normal. Our movies are back on the big screen.”

Tyson Vincent, manager at AMB Cinema, Gachibowli, pointed out that 50 percent of the seats were left vacant for social distancing. “Rest of all the seat seats went full for on Day One itself,” he remarked.

Devi Cinema, a single-screen theatre, sold 140 tickets for each show. This is a positive signal for future of movies, as it indicates that once movies with stars start getting released, all the seats will be full, Devi’s manager said.