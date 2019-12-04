Nation Politics 04 Dec 2019 Fearing defeat, BJP ...
Nation, Politics

Fearing defeat, BJP attempting 'op lotus' again in K'taka: Cong leader

ANI
Published Dec 4, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2019, 9:44 am IST
The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was destroying the very own fabric of democracy.
"I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added. (Photo: ANI)
 "I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Ahead of by-polls to 15 Assembly constituencies in Karanataka, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday hit out at the BJP claiming that they were going to be defeated in the elections and if they would try to do another 'operation' people would not tolerate it.

"The survey reports say that they (BJP) are not going to get the numbers. So they are thinking of doing another operation. But I am warning BJP that people will not tolerate this. If they try to do this again, then I think there will be a huge reaction and things will go out of control in the state. There will be very serious consequences," Rao said while speaking to ANI.

 

Being asked about BJP's door to door campaign in the state, he said: "Today there is a totally negative approach against those people who have betrayed and defected. People know that they have indulged in immorality and are ethically wrong. People want to teach them a lesson."

"I hope people of Karnataka teach a lesson that BJP's unconstitutional activities come to a halt," he added.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BJP was destroying the very own fabric of democracy.

Responding to reports that Congress would join hands with JD(S) after December 9, he said that his party was contesting alone on all 15 seats.

"After the results, we will see what we have to do. For now, we have to bring all the seats to our fold," he said.

On December 1, former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said that there is a possibility of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka after the bypoll results.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also hinted that Congress was not averse to ally with JD(S).

The by-elections for 15 out of 17 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. The results will be declared on December 9.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: karanataka, congress, bjp, dinesh gundu rao, mallikarjun kharge
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

ISRO chief's comments came after NASA said that it had found the remains of the Vikram lander has been found by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and credited the discovery to Chennai based amateur astronomer and engineer Shanmuga Subramanium. (Photo: ANI)

Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2's lander before NASA: ISRO chief

Students not appearing in the examinations would lose their studentship as per JNU academic ordinances, the university said. (Photo: PTI )

Sit for exams or name will be removed from varsity roll, says JNU

Modi had often in the past expressed his displeasure at absenteeism among BJP MPs. (Photo: PTI)

Govt likely to clear Citizenship Amendment Bill in Cabinet meeting today

Pawar also clarified that there were no talks with the Sena before the elections as Congress-NCP were fighting against the Sena and the BJP. (Photo: FIle)

'Was aware Ajit and Fadnavis were in talks,' says Sharad Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
 

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas at White House

Melania Trump is celebrating American patriotism at the White House this Christmas, incorporating red and blue into the traditional holiday green, adding a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture and studding a Christmas tree with her family’s annual ornament, the American flag. (Photo: AP)
 

Why farmers in Karnataka have started making their dogs resemble tigers; read here

Srikanth Gowda, a farmer from Naluru village in Shivamogga district's Thirthahalli Taluk has dyed the fur of his dog to make him look like a tiger. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

OMG! I fok it it: Ranu Mondal says after forgetting her own song's lyrics; watch

Ranu Mondal. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'SHE' teams of T'gana's Rachakonda police rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. (Representational Image)
 

12-foot crocodile rescued in Vadodara; watch here

A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured into the fields in a village of Vadodara was rescued on Sunday. (Photo: screenshot/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Was aware Ajit and Fadnavis were in talks,' says Sharad Pawar

Pawar also clarified that there were no talks with the Sena before the elections as Congress-NCP were fighting against the Sena and the BJP. (Photo: FIle)

SM Krishna rubbishes ‘drama’ over revival of JD(S)-Congress pact

Former CM S.M. Krishna address the media at Jaganath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo: KPN)

Shivajinagar: Minority vote split to help BJP?

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy campaigns for Shivajinagar JD(S) candidate Tanveer Ahmed in Bengaluru on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Will present a pro-farmer budget: BS Yediyurappa

BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath campaigns in Hunsur on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)

Seers to Lingayats: Back BJP, save BS Yediyurappa govt

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda and other BJP leaders at an election rally in Chikkaballapura on Tuesday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham