search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

T Harish Rao fears 1956-like situation in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Dec 4, 2018, 12:10 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Mr Harish Rao said he was speaking not as a TRS leader but as someone who was part of the Telangana agitation.
T Harish Rao
 T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior TRS leader and caretaker minister T. Harish Rao alleged that formation of Telangana state was delayed for 18 years because of TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr Harish Rao said BJP senior leaders like then Union home minister L.K. Advani and Yashwant Sinha had said that they could not divide the state because Mr Naidu had prohibited the use of the word Telangana in the then undivided AP Assembly.

 

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Mr Harish Rao alleged that the Congress was trying to create a 1956-like situation by aligning with the Telugu Desam, referring to the creation of undivided Andhra Pradesh by merging Hyderabad and Andhra states.

Mr Harish Rao said he was speaking not as a TRS leader but as someone who was part of the Telangana agitation.

...
Tags: t harish rao, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TJS is only a mascot, says T Harish Rao


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TJS is only a mascot, says T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

TRS, Congress rule similar to Nizams: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

We will never leave, asserts Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi

BJP makes central govt’s aid poll plank for Secunderabad Cantonment

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir

Amit Shah promises Hyderabad Liberation Day if BJP wins

Amit Shah
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham