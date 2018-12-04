PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi can’t confine me to Telangana, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were planning to confine him to state politics.

“Their games will not work. Once the elections are over, I will concentrate on the Centre,” Mr Rao said while campaigning on Monday.

Reacting angrily to allegations on the TRS’ political leanings by Mr Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Rao told audiences in Madhira and Nalgonda: “Modi said KCR is a Congress agent, Rahul Gandhi said KCR is a BJP agent. Yes I am an agent, but not to any political party. KCR is an agent of the Telangana people, KCR is an agent of Telangana farmers, KCR is an agent of the poor people of Telangana.”

Mr Rao said Mr Modi and Mr Gandhi were criticising him because he was taking about the Federal Front against the BJP and the Congress.

At Nalgonda, Mr Rao said he was thinking of contesting from the Nalgonda constituency but the people of Gajwel had pressurised him not to change his constituency.

“I have therefore decided to field Bhupal Reddy in my place,” Mr Rao said and assured the people that they would get an underground drainage system, outer ring road and a solution to the drinking water problem.

Mr Rao said that his discussions held with late Prof A. Jayashankar about where to contest from, the Telangana idealogue had suggested the Mahabubnagar seat. Accordingly he had contested from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr Rao said that in the last 20 years the Nalgonda Assembly constituency had not developed.

He said that after the elections, he would come to the town along with ministers, the Chief Secretary and officials and fulfil the people’s demands.

Mr Rao said Mr Modi was making false propaganda about the power position in Telangana state. He said that there was a power problem in the Congress and TD regimes but the TRS government was providing uninterrupted power.