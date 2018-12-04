search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi can’t confine me to Telangana, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 4, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Mr Rao said that in the last 20 years the Nalgonda Assembly constituency had not developed.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were planning to confine him to state politics.

“Their games will not work. Once the elections are over, I will concentrate on the Centre,” Mr Rao said while campaigning on Monday.

 

Reacting angrily to allegations on the TRS’ political leanings by Mr Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Rao told audiences in Madhira and Nalgonda: “Modi said KCR is a Congress agent, Rahul Gandhi said KCR is a BJP agent. Yes I am an agent, but not to any political party. KCR is an agent of the Telangana people, KCR is an agent of Telangana farmers, KCR is an agent of the poor people of Telangana.”

Mr Rao said Mr Modi and Mr Gandhi were criticising him because he was taking about the Federal Front against the BJP and the Congress.
At Nalgonda, Mr Rao said he was thinking of contesting from the Nalgonda constituency but the people of Gajwel had pressurised him not to change his constituency. 

“I have therefore decided to field Bhupal Reddy in my place,” Mr Rao said and assured the people that they would get an underground drainage system, outer ring road and a solution to the drinking water problem.

Mr Rao said that his discussions held with late Prof A. Jayashankar about where to contest from, the Telangana idealogue had suggested the Mahabubnagar seat. Accordingly he had contested from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr Rao said that in the last 20 years the Nalgonda Assembly constituency had not developed. 

He said that after the elections, he would come to the town along with ministers, the Chief Secretary and officials and fulfil the people’s demands.

Mr Rao said Mr Modi was making false propaganda about the power position in Telangana state. He said that there was a power problem in the Congress and TD regimes but the TRS government was providing uninterrupted power.

...
Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Focus on UP first, MLA advises Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

T Raja Singh challenges Owaisi brothers

T Raja Singh

Family rule destroyed Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Supporters of BJP switch on torches on their phones in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at LB Stadium on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)

PM Modi invokes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel again over Hyderabad’s history

PM Modi

Hyderabad: Breathlyser test to book tipsy voters

Though it may disturb some of the voters who expect the political parties to woo them by offering liquor, several people have welcomed the initiative by the Election Commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham